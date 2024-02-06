Sage Awards Quadient Tech Partner Plus Status for AR and AP Solutions

In a significant development in the realm of financial technology, Quadient, a globally recognized provider of Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions, and Mail-Related Solutions, has been conferred the Tech Partner Plus status by Sage, a leading provider of cloud-native solutions. This accolade, bestowed on Quadient's Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP) solutions, endorses their implementation for customers and partners associated with Sage Intacct.

Aligning Innovations and Ambitions

At the core of this collaboration lies the mutual aspiration to automate and optimize the order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes. Chip Mahan, Sage's Global Head of Fintech, Payments & Banking, underscores the harmony between Quadient's innovative prowess and Sage's objective to roll out scalable solutions. The offerings by Quadient, fortified with the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, pledge to bolster financial operations by foreseeing payment behavior, projecting cash flow, and offering intelligent insights.

Automation Solutions Driving Efficiency

Quadient's AR automation equips businesses with a comprehensive financial overview, thanks to its predictive analytics capabilities. On the other hand, AP automation by Quadient simplifies invoice and payment management, leading to a notable drop in data entry tasks and accelerating approval processes. The benefits of these solutions are not confined to operational efficiency alone but extend to enhancing customer and employee experiences as well.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Expansion

Expressing his perspective on this strategic alliance, Quadient's CEO, Geoffrey Godet, underscores the importance of such partnerships with technology trailblazers like Sage. The end goal is to empower small and medium-sized businesses with advanced, intelligent automation of accounts payable and receivable. Further, he highlights the planned expansion of their automation solutions' integration with Sage across North America and Europe. This expansion aims to liberate finance leaders from routine tasks, enabling them to concentrate on strategic work and pursue further digitization.