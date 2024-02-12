Ryan Ritter Takes the Helm at T&C Markets: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

In a significant move for the independent grocery industry, Ryan Ritter steps up to the helm of T&C Markets as the new president and CEO. Succeeding Bill Weymer, who retires after an impactful 13-year tenure, Ritter's appointment heralds a new chapter for the family-owned grocery store chain.

Advertisment

A New Era at T&C Markets

Effective as of February 12, 2024, Ritter takes the reins with a solid background in hospitality and information technology. His vision for the company's future growth aligns with T&C Markets' core values, paving the way for continued success and sustainability.

Ritter's Vision and Commitment

Advertisment

Ritter's extensive experience within the company, coupled with his passion for community support, sustainable agriculture, and employee education, promises to drive innovation and growth. His focus on these key areas will ensure that T&C Markets remains a leader in the independent grocery sector.

A Smooth Transition

The transition from Weymer to Ritter has been thoughtfully planned, guaranteeing continuity in leadership. Weymer's impressive 55-year career, including his 13 years at T&C Markets, has been characterized by strategic initiatives and dedicated leadership.

Advertisment

In addition to Ritter's promotion, Wendy Oliver joins the team as the new senior director of Retail Operations. With over 45 years of experience in grocery retail, Oliver brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

SN Independent Superstars 2024

SN Independent Superstars, an annual feature highlighting exceptional individuals and concepts in the independent grocery sector, is proud to present its second edition. This year's categories include 'The Techie,' 'The Unexpected Grocer,' and 'The Operations Wrangler.' These independent grocers face various decisions, from technology stack choices to life-changing circumstances, as they contribute to feeding America.

As T&C Markets welcomes Ritter as president and CEO, the independent grocery industry looks forward to the continued success and innovation that this new leadership will bring. With a strong commitment to community support, sustainable agriculture, and employee education, T&C Markets remains a beacon of excellence in the grocery landscape.

Ritter's appointment, along with the arrival of Wendy Oliver, signals a new era for T&C Markets, one that is sure to be marked by growth, innovation, and a steadfast dedication to the values that have made the company a success.