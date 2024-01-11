Rwanda Set to Host Series of Major Tech Conferences in 2024

In an ambitious stride towards digital advancement, Rwanda prepares to host a series of eminent technology and tech-related conferences throughout 2024. These pivotal gatherings are set to fuel the nation's ongoing digital transformation and stimulate growth in its technology sector.

eLearning Africa 2024: Fuelling Innovation and Investment

The eLearning Africa 2024 conference, scheduled for May 29-31 at the Kigali Convention Centre, stands as a beacon for digital education, training, and skills development in Africa. Framed under the theme "Education Fuels Innovation, Investment Amplifies Skills: Africa's Vibrant Leap Forward," this significant event aims to spark dialogue and foster collaboration in the realm of digital learning.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali 2024: Exploring Tech Possibilities

Another notable event is the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali 2024, slated for October 29-31. This gathering promises to be a melting pot of industry leaders coming together to delve into the expansive possibilities of technology.

2nd Rwanda Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Conference: Championing Climate-Resilient Agriculture

The 2nd Rwanda Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Conference, earmarked for September 23-24, sets its sights on promoting climate-resilient agriculture through science and technology.

2nd Microfinance Tech Summit: Digitising Microfinance

The 2nd Microfinance Tech Summit, scheduled for May 23-24, will center its focus on the digitisation of microfinance, a crucial step in streamlining financial services for smaller businesses and individuals.

11th AfrEA International Conference: Evaluating the Role of Tech and Innovation

The 11th AfrEA International Conference, set to take place from March 18-22, poses a pertinent question regarding the role of technology and innovation in evaluation practices.

10th Digital Earth Summit: Sensing our Planet, Sustaining its Future

Lastly, the 10th Digital Earth Summit, scheduled for November 19-22, carries the theme "Digital Intelligence to Sense our Planet and Sustain its Future." This event, organized by the International Society for Digital Earth in collaboration with local Rwandan institutions, underscores the integral role of digital technology in understanding and preserving our planet.

In a parallel development, neighboring Kenya is also vying to host the seventh Transform Africa Summit in April. The annual summit, aimed at promoting dialogue on digital transformation in Africa, is currently under evaluation by a team from Real Smart Africa assessing Kenya's readiness to host the event.