Russia Tightens IT Sector: New Foreign Ownership Limits and Accreditation Rules Unveiled

In an impactful move set to reshape the landscape of Russia's IT industry, the Ministry of Finance has presented a draft decree aimed at revising the accreditation framework for IT companies. Central to these amendments is the introduction of a foreign ownership threshold, stipulating that foreign individuals' stake in IT firms seeking accreditation must not surpass 50%. This significant policy shift is slated for implementation by August 1, 2025, marking a pivotal moment for the sector.

Revamping Accreditation Criteria

The proposed regulation overhaul extends beyond ownership adjustments, with the Ministry also advocating for the removal of income percentage checks from IT activities for nascent tech enterprises younger than three years. This initiative is designed to foster growth and innovation within the sector by streamlining the accreditation process for emerging companies.

In a bid to further ease the administrative burden, the draft suggests exempting newly accredited companies from the annual confirmation process within their founding year. Additionally, the introduction of a digital-only application process through the Public Services portal signifies a modernization effort, simplifying procedures for IT firms across Russia.

Expanding Regional Support and Simplifying Salary Verification

Under the new framework, IT companies hailing from previously unsupported regions will now have the opportunity to attain accreditation without meeting the standard monthly average employee payment criteria. This provision, valid until July 1, 2025, aims to decentralize the IT industry's growth, encouraging development beyond traditional tech hubs. Furthermore, the draft decree proposes a reduction in the salary verification period from five to two quarters, streamlining the accreditation maintenance process and reducing administrative overhead for technology firms.

Implications for the Russian IT Sector

The Ministry of Finance's draft decree represents a strategic move to regulate foreign influence within Russia's IT industry while promoting domestic growth and innovation. By setting a cap on foreign ownership and adjusting accreditation criteria, the government aims to foster a more controlled and self-sufficient IT ecosystem. This shift not only aims to protect national interests but also provides a framework for nurturing small tech companies, potentially altering the competitive landscape and fostering a more vibrant, locally-focused tech community.

As the proposed changes await implementation, stakeholders within Russia's IT sector are poised at a crossroads. The adjustments in foreign ownership and accreditation rules could lead to a reevaluation of investment strategies by international entities and a recalibration of growth plans among local IT firms. While the long-term impacts remain to be seen, this policy revision undeniably marks a significant turning point for Russia's technological advancement and its position within the global IT industry.