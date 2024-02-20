Rubrik Earns Spot on CRN Security 100 List for Pioneering Zero Trust Data Security in Palo Alto

In a world where cyber threats loom at every corner, a beacon of innovation shines from Palo Alto, California. Rubrik, a company at the forefront of Zero Trust Data SecurityTM, has recently been honored with a coveted position on the CRN Security 100 List for 2024. This recognition is not just a testament to Rubrik's pioneering approach to cybersecurity but also highlights its relentless pursuit of excellence in safeguarding digital fortresses.

Charting the Course to Cyber Resilience

At the heart of Rubrik's ethos is a commitment to cyber resilience—an amalgamation of cyber posture and cyber recovery that ensures businesses remain unyielding in the face of cyberattacks. Over the past year, Rubrik has significantly expanded its arsenal against cyber threats. This includes the strategic acquisition of Laminar, a leader in data security posture management, and the launch of Rubrik RubyTM, a generative AI companion designed to bolster the capabilities of its Security Cloud. These advancements are not just incremental; they represent a seismic shift in how organizations protect and recover their most critical asset: data.

A Symphony of Reliability and Performance

The Sr Site Reliability Engineers at Rubrik are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, ensuring the high availability and durability of databases crucial to business operations. Their work in designing, implementing, and maintaining relational database systems for performance and reliability is foundational to the Zero Trust Data Security model. Moreover, their participation in the FedRamp Certification process exemplifies Rubrik's commitment to meeting the stringent standards required for safeguarding government data. It's a meticulous endeavor that underscores the importance of reliability in the digital age.

Recognition Beyond Borders

Rubrik's recent accolades extend beyond the CRN Security 100 list. The company has also been named to the CRN Cloud 100 and seen its VP of Global Partners and Alliances, Ghazal Asif, honored on the 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. Such widespread recognition, including a 9th place ranking on the Forbes Cloud 100 list and leadership positions in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment, signifies Rubrik's influential role in shaping the future of cybersecurity.

In the realm of cybersecurity, where the landscape is perpetually evolving, Rubrik stands as a guardian of the digital domain. Its inclusion in the CRN Security 100 list for 2024 is a beacon for organizations navigating the treacherous waters of cyber threats. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, resilience, and reliability, Rubrik is not just preparing for the challenges of today but is architecting the cybersecurity paradigms of tomorrow.