Royal Mail Probes Barcode Stamp Issues After £5 Fine Outrage, Engages with Postmasters

Royal Mail has initiated an investigation into the recent uproar involving its new barcoded stamps, which has seen customers being unjustly fined £5 for what are deemed counterfeit stamps. This move comes after a surge in complaints from the public, claiming penalties for receiving post with stamps bought from official channels, sparking fears of misidentification by the postal service's counterfeit detection systems.

Advertisment

Investigation Underway

Following discussions between Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake and Royal Mail CEO Martin Seidenberg, Royal Mail has committed to examining the issue closely. Although not formally termed as an investigation, efforts are in place to work with retailers, including the Post Office, to pinpoint the source of the problem. This initiative is a response to allegations that stamps, which were bought directly from Royal Mail and labeled as counterfeit, could indicate a significant flaw in the postal service's verification process.

Impact on Postmasters and Public Trust

The controversy has especially hit hard for postmasters, who are already reeling from the aftermath of the Horizon IT scandal, where over 900 were wrongly prosecuted. The introduction of barcoded stamps in February 2022 was meant to enhance security and reduce postal fraud. However, the recent events have instead sowed distrust among customers and put additional pressure on postmasters, who vehemently deny any involvement in selling counterfeit stamps. The issue has also raised questions about the reliability of <a href="https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/article-13263841/Fix-fake-stamp-farce