Ross Video Marks 50th Anniversary with Innovation Showcase at 2024 NAB Show, Las Vegas

Ross Video, a leader in the broadcast technology industry, is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in a grand manner at the upcoming 2024 NAB Show, slated for April 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With a rich history of pioneering cutting-edge solutions, Ross plans to unveil its latest product innovations, emphasizing the power of collaboration with customers and partners in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors.

Half a Century of Innovation

Ross Video's journey began 50 years ago with a vision to transform how audiences experience video content. As the company prepares to showcase its latest advancements at Booth SL2005, Jeff Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the significance of the NAB Show as a platform to demonstrate Ross Video's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. "We are thrilled to be returning to NAB Show as part of our milestone 50th-year celebrations," said Moore. The showcase is not just a reflection of Ross's past achievements but also a glimpse into the future of live production technology.

Exploring New Horizons in Live Production

Attendees at the NAB Show will have the opportunity to explore Ross Video's contributions to various industry sectors, including cloud-based production, virtual studios, and newsrooms. The event serves as an ideal setting for professionals to discover how Ross's innovations enable organizations to deliver exceptional video experiences. With a focus on reliability and solving real-world challenges, Ross Video aims to reinforce its position as a trailblazer in the technology landscape of live production.

The emphasis on customer and partner collaboration is a testament to Ross Video's approach to product development and market leadership. The 2024 NAB Show will provide a platform for Ross to engage directly with industry professionals and stakeholders, fostering relationships that drive technological advancement and creative solutions. By highlighting the impact of these collaborations, Ross Video underscores the importance of community and shared expertise in shaping the future of broadcasting.