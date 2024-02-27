Rosatom's Moscow-2: Russia's Largest Data Center Set to Launch, Marking Milestone in Tech Infrastructure

Mosgosstroynadzor, the State Construction Supervision Committee of Moscow, has officially announced the completion of the Moscow-2 Data Center, a significant leap forward in Russia's tech infrastructure development. This state-of-the-art facility, located in the Yuzhnoye Chertanovo district, is not only set to be Russia's largest data center but also boasts the prestigious Uptime Tier IV certification for reliability and fault tolerance.

Setting New Standards in Data Management

The Moscow-2 Data Center, developed on a sprawling 20,000 sqm site, represents a major milestone for Rosatom and the country's digital landscape. Each of the facility's four data halls can accommodate 910 racks, highlighting the massive capacity for data processing and storage. Managed by Atomdata, Rosatom's dedicated unit, the facility emphasizes the nuclear agency's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for securing and managing data efficiently.

Strategic Acquisition and Development

Rosatom's strategic acquisition of the then partially-constructed facility for 24 billion rubles ($237m) underscores the importance of this project in Russia's bid to enhance its technological infrastructure. The facility's development, spearheaded by M-Capital Management Company LLC with Monarch group as the general contractor and Free Technologies as the engineering firm, showcases a collaborative effort towards achieving a significant feat in the tech industry.

Implications and Future Prospects

The launch of the Moscow-2 Data Center not only positions Rosatom as a key player in the data management sector but also signifies Russia's growing capabilities in handling large-scale, sophisticated tech projects. With several more facilities in development, Rosatom's expansion into data center operations could dramatically influence the country's data processing, storage capabilities, and overall digital security landscape.