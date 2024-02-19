Rosanne Werner: Pioneering Data Literacy at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

In an era where data is as vital as water for the corporate world, Rosanne Werner, Digital and Data Strategy and Transformation Lead at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, has emerged as a beacon of innovation and resilience. Werner's journey, marked by a significant move from Sydney to London and the founding of the Data In Action program, reflects a narrative of embracing change and the relentless pursuit of growth. Ahead of her appearance at Big Data & AI World in London, Werner shared insights into her career trajectory, the challenges of navigating the digital and data space, and the imperative of data literacy.

The Odyssey from Sydney to London

Werner's career took a pivotal turn when she decided to leave the familiar shores of Sydney for the bustling metropolis of London. This bold move was more than a geographical transition; it was a leap into the unknown, pushing Werner out of her comfort zone and into a realm of new challenges and opportunities. Reflecting on this significant moment, Werner emphasized the importance of living in the present and embracing the lessons learned from each experience. "The journey from Sydney to London taught me valuable lessons about the importance of not fearing failure and embracing the uncertainties that come with working in the rapidly evolving digital and data space," Werner shared.

Founding Data In Action

At the heart of Werner's accomplishments is the Data In Action program, an initiative designed to enhance data literacy across Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Werner's vision for the program was clear: to highlight the human element in data strategy and analytics. "Data is not just about numbers and algorithms; it's about people and the stories those numbers tell," Werner remarked. The program has not only garnered external recognition and awards but has also underscored the importance of effective collaboration and empathy in driving digital and data transformation. Werner's multicultural background and her decade-long tenure at Coca-Cola have been instrumental in shaping this approach.

Navigating the Digital and Data Space

The digital and data landscape is fraught with challenges, from the exponential growth in data collection to the imperative of focusing on the right data to leverage. Werner's insights into navigating this space are both profound and pragmatic. "The key to thriving in the digital and data space is continuous learning and embracing change," Werner stated. As she prepares to share her journey and insights at Big Data & AI World, Werner looks forward to learning from other organizations' experiences in data and digital transformation. Her excitement about scaling the Data In Action program and exploring new opportunities for collaboration reflects a forward-thinking mindset that is essential in today's fast-paced digital environment.

In conclusion, Rosanne Werner's story is a compelling narrative of transformation, resilience, and innovation. Her journey from Sydney to London and her leadership in founding the Data In Action program at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners highlight the power of embracing change, the importance of data literacy, and the human element in digital and data strategy. As Werner prepares to share her insights with a global audience, her story serves as an inspiration for individuals and organizations striving to navigate the complexities of the digital and data landscape.