Roosh and Tiny Studio Forge Bold Path in European Tech Financing, Offering $500K-$10M for Growth-Driven Startups

Ukrainian investment group Roosh, in partnership with Canadian startup incubator Tiny Studio, is setting new benchmarks in European tech financing, targeting companies with over $5m in revenue and a clear profit-oriented strategy. This collaboration aims to fill the gap left by traditional private equity and venture capital, providing a blend of substantial financial backing and comprehensive business support to startups eyeing sustainable growth. Den Dmytrenko of Roosh and Oliver Low of Tiny Studio have both emphasized the partnership's commitment to creating 'cash cows' rather than chasing 'unicorns', marking a significant shift in investment philosophy.

De-risking Growth for Revenue-Centric Businesses

The Roosh X and Tiny Studio partnership represents a novel approach in the tech industry, focusing on profitable businesses in need of revenue-based capital, guidance, and support for expansion or eventual exit. By offering flexible VC investment terms and a collaborative co-building approach, the partnership prioritizes profitability alongside growth. This strategy enables founders to maintain greater control over their company’s direction as they expand, ensuring the long-term viability of the business.

Comprehensive Support Beyond Capital

One of the partnership's key differentiators is its offer of comprehensive support that extends well beyond mere financial investment. Roosh's platform of engineers, operations experts, and business strategists, together with Tiny Studio's proven expertise in company-building, is set to provide startups with a unique ecosystem of support. This includes AI/ML transformation, operational optimization, R&D, and the creation of new revenue streams, all aimed at enhancing profitability and sustainable growth in sectors such as gaming, fintech, AI/ML, consumer apps, marketing/adtech, and entertainment.

Empowering Founders with Alternative Financing Options

As the traditional VC model begins to show signs of strain, with many founders moving away from a growth-at-all-costs mindset, Roosh X and Tiny Studio's partnership emerges as a timely alternative. Offering a path to startup freedom that emphasizes profit and sustainable growth over rapid scaling and exit, the partnership is well-positioned to attract founders seeking to de-risk their business strategy without sacrificing their company's potential for expansion and success. This approach not only challenges the current European financing orthodoxy but also promises to empower a new generation of tech entrepreneurs with more adaptable, founder-centric capital solutions.

By shifting the focus from seeking quick exits to building solid, revenue-generating businesses, Roosh X and Tiny Studio are pioneering a new paradigm in startup financing. This partnership not only offers a lifeline to startups in a challenging economic climate but also signals a broader shift towards sustainable growth and profitability in the tech sector. As the partnership begins to deploy its capital and expertise, the European tech landscape may well be on the cusp of a significant transformation.