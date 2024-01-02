en English
Business

Roland DGA Corporation’s TA Resin Ink for TrueVIS AP-640 Printer Earns ECOLOGO Certification

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Roland DGA Corporation’s TA Resin Ink for TrueVIS AP-640 Printer Earns ECOLOGO Certification

Renowned digital device producer, Roland DGA Corporation, recently announced that its TA resin ink for the TrueVIS AP-640 Resin/Latex printer has been awarded ECOLOGO certification. This important recognition comes from UL, a globally respected organization that focuses on sustainability, environmental health, and safety. The certification is a testament to the product’s ability to meet rigorous environmental performance standards, causing minimal impact on both the environment and human health.

High-Quality Printer Recognized for Eco-Friendly Performance

The AP-640 printer is part of the highly acclaimed TrueVIS printer series from Roland DG. It’s particularly revered for its high-color saturation, superior definition output, swift-drying resin inks, and impressive productivity speed. The printer’s versatility makes it apt for a plethora of applications, spanning from wallpaper and fine art to fabric banners and car wraps. Its eco-friendly and health safety features make the printer a perfect fit for indoor environments such as supermarkets, restaurants, schools, and hospitals.

Meeting Stringent Sustainability Standards

ECOLOGO certification is a standard set by UL, an independent third-party organization committed to promoting global sustainability. In order for a product to be awarded this certification, it needs to meet UL Lab’s strict requirements. Roland’s AP-640 printer’s TA resin ink managed to fulfill these conditions, offering high-color saturation, high-definition output, quick-drying features, and high-speed productivity, all while being environmentally friendly. This certification guarantees that the product complies with strict lifecycle-based environmental performance standards, indicating a lower impact on the environment and human health.

Pride in Providing Eco-Friendly Print Solutions

Roland DGA’s Product Manager expressed immense pride in the printer’s ability to deliver detailed, vibrant, and eco-friendly prints. In particular, the manager highlighted the printer’s significance for indoor print applications, where the need for sustainable and health-friendly solutions is paramount. As the TA resin ink for the TrueVIS series wide-format inkjet printers continues to earn recognition like the ECOLOGO certification, Roland DGA Corporation reaffirms its commitment to producing high-quality, sustainable printing solutions.

Business Environmental Science Tech
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

