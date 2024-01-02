Roland DGA Corporation’s TA Resin Ink for TrueVIS AP-640 Printer Earns ECOLOGO Certification

Renowned digital device producer, Roland DGA Corporation, recently announced that its TA resin ink for the TrueVIS AP-640 Resin/Latex printer has been awarded ECOLOGO certification. This important recognition comes from UL, a globally respected organization that focuses on sustainability, environmental health, and safety. The certification is a testament to the product’s ability to meet rigorous environmental performance standards, causing minimal impact on both the environment and human health.

High-Quality Printer Recognized for Eco-Friendly Performance

The AP-640 printer is part of the highly acclaimed TrueVIS printer series from Roland DG. It’s particularly revered for its high-color saturation, superior definition output, swift-drying resin inks, and impressive productivity speed. The printer’s versatility makes it apt for a plethora of applications, spanning from wallpaper and fine art to fabric banners and car wraps. Its eco-friendly and health safety features make the printer a perfect fit for indoor environments such as supermarkets, restaurants, schools, and hospitals.

Meeting Stringent Sustainability Standards

ECOLOGO certification is a standard set by UL, an independent third-party organization committed to promoting global sustainability. In order for a product to be awarded this certification, it needs to meet UL Lab’s strict requirements. Roland’s AP-640 printer’s TA resin ink managed to fulfill these conditions, offering high-color saturation, high-definition output, quick-drying features, and high-speed productivity, all while being environmentally friendly. This certification guarantees that the product complies with strict lifecycle-based environmental performance standards, indicating a lower impact on the environment and human health.

Pride in Providing Eco-Friendly Print Solutions

Roland DGA’s Product Manager expressed immense pride in the printer’s ability to deliver detailed, vibrant, and eco-friendly prints. In particular, the manager highlighted the printer’s significance for indoor print applications, where the need for sustainable and health-friendly solutions is paramount. As the TA resin ink for the TrueVIS series wide-format inkjet printers continues to earn recognition like the ECOLOGO certification, Roland DGA Corporation reaffirms its commitment to producing high-quality, sustainable printing solutions.