Roku Targets Value-Oriented Consumers with New Pro Series TVs

Advancing its position in the TV market, Roku has announced its new Pro Series sets just ahead of CES 2024. The Pro Series TVs, equipped with Mini LED backlighting and enhanced audio features, are set to hit the US market in spring 2024. Ranging from 55 to 75 inches, and with prices topping at $1,500, Roku is targeting value-oriented consumers who might traditionally consider brands like TCL.

Bringing High-End Features to Affordable TVs

The Pro Series TVs feature a 4K QLED display with miniLED technology, local dimming, and enhanced audio technology for cinematic sound. Along with these, the company also announced the new Roku Smart Picture feature and an optional mount. The Smart Picture feature uses AI and machine learning to automatically adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience based on the type of content being displayed.

Roku’s Competitive Edge

With this new line of TVs, Roku aims to set a new standard for an elevated streaming experience. Chris Larson, Vice President Retail Strategy at Roku, emphasized that the Pro Series TVs will offer an enhanced streaming experience. Roku’s entry into the high-end TV market puts it in direct competition with giants like Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc.

