Business

Roku Expands into High-End Television Market with Pro Series TVs

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
Roku Expands into High-End Television Market with Pro Series TVs

Unveiling the future of television, Roku has announced its latest Pro Series TVs, slated to debut at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The Pro Series, priced up to $1,500, consists of 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, targeting value-oriented consumers. These models are expected to offer significant improvements over mid-range models with their advanced Mini LED local dimming zones, which enhance brightness and contrast.

Roku’s Leap into High-End Television Market

Expanding beyond its traditional market base, Roku’s Pro Series launches the company into the high-end television market. The TVs, equipped with quantum dot technology and Mini LED backlighting, are designed to provide accurate color representation and superior contrast. This marks a significant step up from Roku’s current TV offerings, placing it in direct competition with giants like Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc.

AI and Machine Learning Power the Smart Picture Feature

Setting a new standard for picture quality, Roku will introduce Smart Picture features in Spring 2024. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, these features will automatically adjust settings based on the type of content being viewed, offering viewers an optimized viewing experience.

Expanded Retail Availability and Future Aspirations

Alongside the introduction of the Pro Series, Roku’s Select and Plus series will also see expanded retail availability. The company’s aspiration to get its software into more homes is clearly reflected in its emphasis on budget pricing and the introduction of a unique mount for the Pro Series. The complete tech specs and other hardware features are yet to be disclosed.

Business Tech
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

