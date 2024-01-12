Rokid Secures Funding for AR Tech in Factories: A Transformation in the Offing

Augmented reality (AR) firm Rokid has bolstered its financial position with an investment of 70 million yuan, with the funding round helmed by the government of Hefei city. Notably, Hefei is not just an investor in Rokid but also in Nio, an electric car venture, and serves as a nerve center for industries such as automobile and semiconductor manufacturing in close proximity to Shanghai.

Rokid’s Vision for AR in Industries

Rokid, a purveyor of AR glasses to the consumer market, plans to channel this recent influx of capital into the integration of AR technology within factories. Misa Zhu, Rokid’s founder and CEO, elucidates that AR glasses can significantly enhance equipment safety checks and cut down on the time needed for worker training. Zhu’s confidence in Rokid’s technology is underscored by the fact that the company already has a stranglehold over 60% of the market in sectors such as energy within China.

Collaboration with Hefei City

The collaboration agreement with Hefei encompasses the establishment of an industrial metaverse headquarters, an ecosystem center, and a research and development hub. Zhu is bullish about the amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI) and AR technologies, predicting that they will fundamentally transform people’s lives in the next five to ten years by enhancing data organization and display.

AR and AI: The Future of Industry

The advancements in AR and AI technologies are reshaping traditional tasks across various industries, setting the stage for innovative growth and development. With the application of advanced tools like AR, industrial processes are witnessing improved operational efficiency, which is opening new horizons for strategic growth. As companies like Rokid continue to push the boundaries of AR technology, the future of AI and AR in industry appears to be promising.