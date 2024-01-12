en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Rokid Secures Funding for AR Tech in Factories: A Transformation in the Offing

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Rokid Secures Funding for AR Tech in Factories: A Transformation in the Offing

Augmented reality (AR) firm Rokid has bolstered its financial position with an investment of 70 million yuan, with the funding round helmed by the government of Hefei city. Notably, Hefei is not just an investor in Rokid but also in Nio, an electric car venture, and serves as a nerve center for industries such as automobile and semiconductor manufacturing in close proximity to Shanghai.

Rokid’s Vision for AR in Industries

Rokid, a purveyor of AR glasses to the consumer market, plans to channel this recent influx of capital into the integration of AR technology within factories. Misa Zhu, Rokid’s founder and CEO, elucidates that AR glasses can significantly enhance equipment safety checks and cut down on the time needed for worker training. Zhu’s confidence in Rokid’s technology is underscored by the fact that the company already has a stranglehold over 60% of the market in sectors such as energy within China.

Collaboration with Hefei City

The collaboration agreement with Hefei encompasses the establishment of an industrial metaverse headquarters, an ecosystem center, and a research and development hub. Zhu is bullish about the amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI) and AR technologies, predicting that they will fundamentally transform people’s lives in the next five to ten years by enhancing data organization and display.

AR and AI: The Future of Industry

The advancements in AR and AI technologies are reshaping traditional tasks across various industries, setting the stage for innovative growth and development. With the application of advanced tools like AR, industrial processes are witnessing improved operational efficiency, which is opening new horizons for strategic growth. As companies like Rokid continue to push the boundaries of AR technology, the future of AI and AR in industry appears to be promising.

0
China Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
4 mins ago
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
Global financial and political developments have driven significant shifts in various markets and industries. Wall Street stocks showed a slight dip due to the inflation data not meeting traders’ expectations. Meanwhile, the UK confirmed an increase in military funding to Ukraine, and the Chinese government announced a change in its climate change envoy. US Stocks
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
A Week of Captivating Global Events: From Ice Sculptures to Space Launch
25 mins ago
A Week of Captivating Global Events: From Ice Sculptures to Space Launch
The Global Implications of Taiwan's Elections and the Boycott Maldives Campaign
32 mins ago
The Global Implications of Taiwan's Elections and the Boycott Maldives Campaign
TV Series 'Blossoms Shanghai' Sparks Surge in Local Tourism
5 mins ago
TV Series 'Blossoms Shanghai' Sparks Surge in Local Tourism
Unexpected Rise in US Inflation; China's Export Decline; Bitcoin ETFs Launch
5 mins ago
Unexpected Rise in US Inflation; China's Export Decline; Bitcoin ETFs Launch
China's Climate Diplomacy Sees Leadership Change, Liu Zhenmin Steps In
7 mins ago
China's Climate Diplomacy Sees Leadership Change, Liu Zhenmin Steps In
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
1 min
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
4 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
4 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
4 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
5 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
6 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
9 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
10 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
11 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app