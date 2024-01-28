Rogbid Unveils New Smartwatch Model A Amidst Price Controversy

Rogbid, the notable smartwatch manufacturer, has unveiled its latest offering, the Rogbid Model A. Embracing a timeless round design, the new smartwatch carries a crown on the right side, adding a touch of classic elegance to its modern functionality. Currently, it can be purchased directly from the manufacturer's store.

Price and Discount Controversy

The Rogbid Model A was initially listed for $160, raising eyebrows among tech enthusiasts who questioned the validity of this recommended retail price (RRP). It is speculated that the RRP may have been intentionally inflated to create an illusion of a significant discount, as the smartwatch is presently being marketed at a promotional price of $79.99, purportedly half of its initial RRP.

Available in two appealing color variants - black with a matching silicone strap and silver with a brown leather strap, the Rogbid Model A offers its users a choice to match their style. The smartwatch doesn't disappoint on the feature front. It comes equipped with 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure, as well as activity tracking and various sports modes.

Additional Capabilities

Running on the Android operating system, the Rogbid Model A offers seamless access to Google Play and Google Apps. A rare feature for smartwatches, it also sports an integrated HD camera, enabling video calls on the go. Beyond these, it boasts an 800mAh battery, 3+32 GB storage, WiFi, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, music playback, facial recognition, and a video player. All these features find their place in a zinc alloy case, certified with IP67 waterproofing, ensuring the device's resilience against accidental water exposure.

As of now, the new kid on the block - Rogbid Model A is not listed on Amazon, the platform where other Rogbid products are traditionally sold. Whether this signals a change in Rogbid's sales strategy or merely a delay in listing remains to be seen.