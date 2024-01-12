en English
Gaming

ROG Cetra SpeedNova: Redefining Wireless Gaming with Dual Connectivity and Adaptive ANC

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
ROG Cetra SpeedNova: Redefining Wireless Gaming with Dual Connectivity and Adaptive ANC

In a move that marks a significant stride in gaming technology, the ROG Cetra SpeedNova true wireless gaming headphones have been unveiled. These high-performance audio accessories are engineered to amplify the gaming experience for a broad spectrum of users, ranging from avid gamers to novices.

Dual-Wireless Technology for Unparalleled Connectivity

The ROG Cetra SpeedNova headphones stand out with a unique dual-wireless technology. Besides standard Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones introduce a specialized SpeedNova 2.4GHz connection. The latter is designed to deliver an optimized and virtually lag-free audio experience, crucial for immersive gaming sessions and competitive play.

Adaptive ANC for Immersive Gaming

These headphones are equipped with cutting-edge adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) technology. This feature is effective in blocking out external noise, creating a focused environment that can be a boon not just for gamers, but also for individuals who need an undisturbed space for work or study.

Long Battery Life and Quick Charging

One of the key highlights of the ROG Cetra SpeedNova headphones is their formidable battery life. Accompanied by a quick charging case, these headphones can provide up to 46 hours of usage per charge. This substantial battery life ensures that users can engage in extended gaming sessions without worrying about the headphones running out of power.

Customizable and Stylish

Apart from their technical prowess, the ROG Cetra SpeedNova headphones also score high on aesthetics. They are available in both white and black color variants, catering to different user preferences. In essence, these headphones combine stellar performance with sleek design, making them a desirable accessory for any gamer.

Gaming Tech
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

