Roctool and ENRX Group Form Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize the Plastics Industry

Roctool, a frontrunner in cutting-edge technologies for the swift heating and cooling of molds in the plastics sector, unveils a strategic partnership with ENRX Group, fortified by a reserved capital increase of 2MEUR.

Roctool's Strategic Alliance: A Leap Forward

In an industry where innovation and technological prowess are key, Roctool's collaboration with ENRX Group is set to redefine the landscape. With a reserved capital increase of 2MEUR in favor of ENRX Group, this alliance is poised to bolster Roctool's market standing and technological capabilities.

The fusion of Roctool's technological finesse and ENRX Group's commercial strength and market expertise promises a formidable force in the plastics and composites industry.

Demonstrating Potential: Roctool's Technology Installation at ENRX Sites

Beginning in the first half of 2024, Roctool's technology will be installed at two ENRX sites, serving as demonstration hubs to showcase its capabilities. This move underscores the commitment of both entities to drive innovation and deliver superior solutions to their clientele.

Global Exposure: Roctool's Presence at Major International Trade Shows

In a bid to amplify its global reach and impact, Roctool technology will make its mark at major international trade shows. This strategic decision is expected to foster greater visibility and engagement with key stakeholders across the globe.

As part of this transaction, ENRX Group will secure a seat on Roctool's Board of Directors, further solidifying their partnership and shared vision for the future.

In essence, this strategic alliance between Roctool and ENRX Group marks a significant stride in the plastics and composites industry. By combining their respective strengths, they are set to reshape the sector and deliver unparalleled value to their customers.