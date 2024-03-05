Rockford Fosgate Welcomes Derek Schmiedl as New Director of Integration, Bolstering Vehicle Audio Solutions

Rockford Fosgate, a leader in high-performance audio systems, is thrilled to announce Derek Schmiedl's appointment as Director of Integration. With a mission to enhance audio integration for various vehicle models, Schmiedl brings over 30 years of experience to the team. His role will focus on developing hardware and software solutions that align with Rockford's commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences.

Expanding Expertise and Innovation

Derek Schmiedl's addition to the Rockford Fosgate team marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards innovating audio solutions tailored for the automotive environment. "It is a privilege to join the Rockford family," Schmiedl remarked, highlighting the company's four-decade legacy of surpassing customer expectations. His expertise in product design, development, and engineering is expected to play a pivotal role in navigating complex automotive audio challenges and leading the development of vehicle-specific initiatives.

Collaboration and Development

As Director of Integration, Schmiedl will collaborate closely with Rockford's engineering teams to spearhead the development of integrated audio solutions. This collaboration aims to ensure that Rockford Fosgate remains at the forefront of the industry by producing cutting-edge, purpose-built audio systems. The focus will be on creating solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of customers and OEM partners in the mobile, motorsport, and marine sectors.

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

Rockford Fosgate's commitment to excellence is further emphasized by this strategic appointment. As a subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK), Rockford continues to set the industry standard by offering high-performance audio systems that cater to a wide range of aftermarket and OEM markets. The addition of Derek Schmiedl to the team is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

This move signals a promising future for Rockford Fosgate, with potential advancements in audio technology and expanded market presence. Schmiedl's vast experience and leadership in product development are poised to drive Rockford Fosgate's mission of delivering superior audio solutions to new heights, ensuring that customers can expect even more from this industry-leading brand in the years to come.