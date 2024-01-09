en English
RoboUP Launches Revolutionary Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower at CES 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
RoboUP, a trailblazer in the service robot industry, has launched its cutting-edge Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, in Shenzhen, China. The Rhino 1, with its superior off-road capabilities, is set to redefine the landscape of robotic technologies.

Revolutionary Design and Performance

The newly unveiled Rhino 1 stands out with its car-like All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, enabling it to master rough terrains and steep slopes with exceptional ease. The advanced robot mower is equipped with a potent engine and dual cutting disc, ensuring efficient coverage and high-speed performance. Moreover, its innovative C-PASS system ensures outstanding mowing performance.

Another noteworthy feature of the Rhino 1 is its boundary wire-free design, which significantly simplifies the setup and installation process. This holistic approach to design and functionality is indicative of RoboUP’s commitment to creating user-friendly and high-performing products.

A Testament to User Engagement

RoboUP’s development of the Rhino 1 was heavily influenced by user feedback received for the TM01, their previous model launched in Europe in 2023. This feedback-driven approach underscores the company’s dedication to customer engagement and product improvement.

Further emphasizing their commitment to customer interaction, RoboUP has launched a new website that provides comprehensive service experiences. Through the platform, customers can access consultations, make purchases, and receive after-sales support. The company also encourages community interaction through various activities and contests, fostering a user-friendly ecosystem.

Aligning With Sustainable Development Goals

RoboUP’s efforts extend beyond the realm of technology and into sustainability. The company aligns its mission with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being, and SDG 15 – Life on Land.

The Rhino 1, with its clean, chemical-free lawn care, promotes healthier communities and biodiversity preservation. This alignment of technology and sustainability reflects RoboUP’s commitment to creating a better future for all.

Visitors at CES 2024 can access more information on the Rhino 1 and RoboUP’s initiatives at their booth during the event.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

