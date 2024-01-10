en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

RoboSense Unveils Advanced M2, M3 LiDAR Sensors at CES 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
RoboSense Unveils Advanced M2, M3 LiDAR Sensors at CES 2024

RoboSense, the trailblazer in LiDAR technology and perception systems, unveiled its latest sensor innovations, the M2 and M3 LiDAR sensors, at CES 2024. These sensors, part of the company’s M Platform line, are leading the way in mid-range and long-range LiDAR technologies, respectively. The M2, an enhanced mid-range LiDAR, builds on the legacy of the company’s M1 and M1 Plus models, while the M3 marks the platform’s first foray into long-range LiDAR.

Advancements in LiDAR Technology

The M2 offers a range of 200m at 10% reflectivity with an angular resolution of 0.1° x 0.1°. On the other hand, the M3 boasts a range of 300m at 10% reflectivity and an angular resolution of 0.05° x 0.05°. These advancements underpin the evolution of intelligent driving systems, facilitating efficient product development, and accelerating the adoption of LiDAR for autonomous vehicles.

RoboSense: Leading the Way in Automotive LiDAR

RoboSense holds a distinct position as the first LiDAR company to develop its own chip technology and achieve mass production of automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR. As of December 2023, the company has garnered 62 vehicle model design wins and has supported 12 OEMs and Tier 1 customers in mass production delivery of 24 models.

RoboSense’s Sales Achievements

In December 2023, RoboSense’s sales included approximately 71,000 LiDAR sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) out of a total of 72,200 LiDAR products. Its total sales volume for 2023 was an impressive 256,000 LiDAR products, with a significant chunk of around 240,000 earmarked for ADAS.

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is steadfast in its mission to elevate automotive and robotics systems with scalable applications for a smarter and safer world. With a growing global customer base, RoboSense continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation in the LiDAR technology realm.

0
Automotive China Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
27 mins ago
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
In an unexpected turn of events, STMicroelectronics, popularly known as STM, has rolled out an extensive reorganization plan designed to streamline its structure. The shift from three product groups to two will take effect from February 5, 2024. This restructure is a part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the company’s diverse product and
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
1 hour ago
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
1 hour ago
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
27 mins ago
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
30 mins ago
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
37 mins ago
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
2 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
6 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
7 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
7 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
8 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
11 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
11 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
11 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
12 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
11 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app