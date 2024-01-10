RoboSense Unveils Advanced M2, M3 LiDAR Sensors at CES 2024

RoboSense, the trailblazer in LiDAR technology and perception systems, unveiled its latest sensor innovations, the M2 and M3 LiDAR sensors, at CES 2024. These sensors, part of the company’s M Platform line, are leading the way in mid-range and long-range LiDAR technologies, respectively. The M2, an enhanced mid-range LiDAR, builds on the legacy of the company’s M1 and M1 Plus models, while the M3 marks the platform’s first foray into long-range LiDAR.

Advancements in LiDAR Technology

The M2 offers a range of 200m at 10% reflectivity with an angular resolution of 0.1° x 0.1°. On the other hand, the M3 boasts a range of 300m at 10% reflectivity and an angular resolution of 0.05° x 0.05°. These advancements underpin the evolution of intelligent driving systems, facilitating efficient product development, and accelerating the adoption of LiDAR for autonomous vehicles.

RoboSense: Leading the Way in Automotive LiDAR

RoboSense holds a distinct position as the first LiDAR company to develop its own chip technology and achieve mass production of automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR. As of December 2023, the company has garnered 62 vehicle model design wins and has supported 12 OEMs and Tier 1 customers in mass production delivery of 24 models.

RoboSense’s Sales Achievements

In December 2023, RoboSense’s sales included approximately 71,000 LiDAR sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) out of a total of 72,200 LiDAR products. Its total sales volume for 2023 was an impressive 256,000 LiDAR products, with a significant chunk of around 240,000 earmarked for ADAS.

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is steadfast in its mission to elevate automotive and robotics systems with scalable applications for a smarter and safer world. With a growing global customer base, RoboSense continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation in the LiDAR technology realm.