ROBOKONG Ignites EV Education Revolution in Atlanta, Aiming to Diversify Future Tech Leaders

Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is now home to an innovative electric vehicle (EV) education program, ROBOKONG, founded by Kidd Kong with the aim of making EV jobs accessible to kids from all socioeconomic backgrounds. Supported by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the program offers a 10-week curriculum at the J.D. Sims Recreation Center where middle school students engage in designing, building, and racing electric-powered RC cars. This initiative is part of Georgia's broader investment in electric mobility, with major manufacturers like Kia and Rivian establishing operations in the state.

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

Kidd Kong's initiative, ROBOKONG, is bringing hands-on EV education to Atlanta's youth, emphasizing battery innovation and the EV industry. Through a comprehensive 10-week curriculum, students delve into the Design, Build, and Race components, learning to 3D print car bodies and understanding the engineering behind EVs. This program not only teaches valuable STEM skills but also stirs imagination and excitement about future careers in the rapidly growing EV field.

Georgia: A Hub for Electric Vehicle Innovation

With the arrival of over 49 new electric mobility programs since 2020, Georgia has become an early leader in electric vehicle innovation, attracting over $25.5 billion in investments. The presence of major car manufacturers and EV battery companies has spurred job creation in the state. Kong's vision with ROBOKONG is to ensure these opportunities are accessible to all kids, particularly those from underprivileged and underserved communities, providing them with the tools and knowledge to potentially lead the next wave of EV innovation.

Building a Community of Young Engineers

ROBOKONG's success is evident in its growing participation, with an average of one new kid joining the program daily, signaling a strong community interest and need for such educational initiatives. Kong, leveraging his background in robotics and passion for helping youth, is constantly seeking support through fundraising and volunteer involvement to expand the program's reach and impact. The goal is not just to educate but to inspire a diverse new generation of engineers, designers, and thinkers who will drive the future of technology and innovation.

As ROBOKONG continues to gain momentum in Atlanta, it represents a beacon of hope and a model for how community-based education can transform the landscape of tech industries. By fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for learning and exploration, Kidd Kong and his program are paving the way for a future where every child has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the technological advancements shaping our world.