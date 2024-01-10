Rising Stars: Unconventional Tech Stocks with Potential in 2024

In a world where Nvidia and other tech giants often steal the spotlight, it’s easy to overlook the underdog players who may be poised for significant growth. As investors scramble to identify promising tech stocks in 2024, several less-talked-about companies are showing potential across a range of sectors.

Intel: A Fallen Giant Rising?

Once a dominant force in the chip industry, Intel (INTC) has been lagging behind its competitors but displays signs of potential growth. Despite skepticism from analysts and bearish options traders, the company’s endeavors to regain its footing in the market suggest a possible upswing in the future.

Fortinet: Undervalued Cybersecurity Prodigy

Fortinet (FTNT), a specialist in cybersecurity, might be significantly undervalued, considering the burgeonng market for cybersecurity solutions. As an increasing number of businesses and institutions prioritize robust security protocols, Fortinet’s relevance and potential for growth are likely to increase.

Archer Aviation and Canaan: Niche Tech Players

Archer Aviation (ACHR) has made a name for itself in the niche sector of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. As the eVTOL market shows promising growth, Archer Aviation’s prospects look increasingly bright. On another front, Canaan (CAN), a manufacturer of hardware for blockchain miners, could be well-positioned to benefit from the continued use of proof of work protocols in various cryptocurrencies.

Planet Labs and Rent the Runway: Tech-Adjacent Opportunities

Planet Labs (PL) brings a unique space economy angle with its earth-imaging satellites, finding applications in agriculture, military, and defense sectors. Meanwhile, Rent the Runway (RENT), although not a pure tech play, presents an innovative e-commerce platform for renting designer apparel. Its stock price could be influenced by market speculation and restructuring plans.

NuScale Power: Betting on Zero-Emission

Lastly, NuScale Power (SMR) is a company to watch in the nuclear energy sector. It focuses on small modular reactors, a field that could gain substantial traction due to zero-emission initiatives, despite certain skepticism from investors and negative reports.

While these companies may not have the mainstream attention that larger tech corporations command, their unique market positions and potential for growth make them intriguing considerations for tech investors in 2024.