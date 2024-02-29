Rising Enterprise IoT Security Risks Exposed in 2024: IT Leaders Call for Action

In a groundbreaking survey commissioned by Viakoo, IT and security executives have shed light on the escalating threats to enterprise IoT security, revealing a significant oversight in the technology stacks of organizations worldwide. The survey, titled 'The 2024 IoT Security Crisis: By the Numbers', underscores the urgent need for companies to fortify their IoT infrastructure amidst burgeoning cybersecurity threats.

Understanding the Security Gap

As enterprises increasingly depend on IoT systems for their operations, the survey unveils a critical vulnerability: the absence of essential components in the security technology stack. The surveyed IT leaders highlight that despite their focus on enhancing IoT security, their efforts are hampered by this gap, leaving their systems exposed to data breaches, ransomware attacks, supply chain disruptions, and DDoS attacks. The statistics are alarming, with 69% of respondents identifying data breaches as the top threat, followed closely by ransomware attacks (60%), supply chain attacks (45%), and DDoS (42%).

Addressing the Blind Spots

The findings of the survey not only spotlight the vulnerabilities but also the proactive measures IT leaders are planning to implement. There is a consensus on the need to augment security budgets to fill these blind spots. Yet, a significant challenge remains: the lack of knowledge and confidence among IT professionals to make informed decisions. This uncertainty underscores the necessity for comprehensive visibility and governance of IoT systems, which are often overlooked compared to traditional IT security measures.

Charting the Path Forward

The urgency to address IoT security vulnerabilities has never been more critical, with organizations acknowledging the need for a robust security framework that encompasses IoT systems. Insights from the survey suggest a shift in mindset, urging enterprises to adopt technology solutions like Phosphorus' Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Protection Platform, which offers comprehensive visibility and security management of IoT/OT estates. Furthermore, the adoption of platforms like Tenable One for OT/IoT that illuminate attack vectors and risks across IT, OT, and IoT domains, is critical for mitigating future cybersecurity threats.

As we navigate the complexities of securing interconnected technologies, the insights from the 2024 IoT Security Crisis report illuminate the path forward. It is imperative for organizations to embrace a holistic approach to IoT security, acknowledging the unique challenges these systems present. The journey towards a secure IoT ecosystem is pivotal, not only for safeguarding assets but for ensuring the operational resilience of enterprises in the digital age.