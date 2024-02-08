Risen Energy Redefines Solar Power with HJT Hyper-ion Modules

In the sun-drenched landscapes of Hainan and the arid expanses of Yinchuan, a silent revolution is unfolding. Risen Energy, a trailblazer in the photovoltaic industry since 2002, is rewriting the future of solar energy with its heterojunction (HJT) technology for solar panels.

Advertisment

The Genesis of a Solar Revolution

Risen Energy's commitment to innovation in solar technology began in earnest in 2018 when it embarked on the research and development of HJT technology. By 2019, the company had established a 500MW pilot production line, and today, it operates a 15GW mass production line for its 700W+ HJT Hyper-ion modules. These modules are a testament to Risen Energy's dedication to supporting global energy transformation towards low-carbon emissions to meet climate goals.

A Tale of Empirical Triumphs

Advertisment

The performance of Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion modules is nothing short of remarkable. Empirical tests labeled as "PVEL 2023," "DNV GL 2023," and "TUV Rheinland 2023" have verified their high power, efficiency, and electricity generation capacity in various capacities and environments.

A stable power temperature coefficient is one of the key features of HJT panels, meaning that power generation increases with temperature. Empirical data from Hainan and Yinchuan during Q4 indicate that HJT Hyper-ion modules outperform PERC modules in power generation. In Yinchuan, the HJT modules showed a 3.40% average power generation gain over PERC modules, with a 4.95% maximum gain in October. In Hainan, the HJT modules had a 5.50% average gain, with a 6.86% gain in November.

Risen Energy's simulations across 20 countries confirmed these findings, showcasing the HJT modules' superior performance.

Advertisment

A Promising Future

As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion modules offer a beacon of hope. The company's commitment to updating and releasing empirical data supports technical decisions in PV product technology and customer module selection, further solidifying its position as a leader in solar panel advancements.

The sun rises on a new era of solar energy, and Risen Energy is at the forefront, harnessing the power of the sun to illuminate a sustainable future.

In the grand tapestry of human progress, the tale of Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion modules is a shining thread, weaving a narrative of innovation, resilience, and hope.