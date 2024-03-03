Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Hits New Low: $50 Off at Amazon and Best Buy

Amid a flurry of discounts, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery has dropped to a record low price of $179.99, available through both Amazon and Best Buy. This significant $50 reduction from its usual $230 price tag on the latest model, launched in November 2022, represents a rare opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home security systems. Notably, this deal encompasses both the battery-powered and wired versions of the camera, making it a versatile option for homeowners.

Advertisment

Advanced Security Features

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro stands out with its array of advanced security features designed to enhance home safety. Among these are HDR and 3D Motion Detection technologies, Bird's Eye View for comprehensive property surveillance, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It delivers crisp, 1080p HDR video with a wide 140-degree field of view and includes color night vision, ensuring clear footage even in low light conditions. Additionally, the camera offers two-way talk functionality and comes equipped with a built-in spotlight that can be adjusted to illuminate dark areas, improving security and visibility around the home.

Versatile Installation Options

Advertisment

For those considering the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, the device offers flexibility in installation. The battery variant includes a Quick Release Battery Pack, facilitating easy recharging and wireless installation, an ideal choice for areas where power outlets are not readily accessible. Conversely, the plug-in model requires a nearby outlet, catering to users who prefer a continuous power supply without the need for battery replacement or recharging.

More Deals to Explore

In addition to the spotlight on the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, shoppers can find more deals on Ring products through the latest Amazon sale and Best Buy's Deals of the Day event. Offers include up to $80 off the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro and $50 off the Ring Floodlight Cam, among others. For those looking to further enhance their smart home setup, these sales present an opportune time to invest in quality, intelligent gear at reduced prices.

As the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro hits a new price low, this deal not only marks a return to the lowest price we've seen on Amazon but also a testament to the evolving landscape of home security technology. With advanced features and flexible installation options, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro offers homeowners an opportunity to secure their properties effectively. As we continue to see advancements in smart home technology, products like the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro play a crucial role in providing peace of mind and enhancing the safety of our living spaces.