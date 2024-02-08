Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: A Powerhouse of Advanced Home Security Features

Amazon's home security subsidiary, Ring, has unveiled its latest addition to the battery-powered video doorbell lineup: the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. Boasting a plethora of advanced features, the Pro model is poised to become the go-to choice for homeowners seeking an untethered yet robust security solution.

Design and Installation: A Familiar Face with a Quick-Release Twist

The Battery Doorbell Pro shares a striking resemblance with its more affordable sibling, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, both in design and dimensions. Clad in a satin nickel and black finish, the Pro model sports the iconic blue ring encircling the doorbell button. However, the true magic lies in its wire-free installation, made possible by an innovative quick-release battery pack that simplifies the process, turning it into a DIY affair.

Features: A Cornucopia of Advanced Security Solutions

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is a treasure trove of cutting-edge features, setting it apart from the Plus model. Chief among these is the Audio+ technology, which significantly enhances two-way audio communication. The Pro model also offers preroll footage, providing users with a glimpse of the events leading up to a motion alert.

Dual-band Wi-Fi support ensures a seamless and reliable connection, while the Bird's Eye View feature leverages radar technology to provide an aerial perspective of motion detected on the property. This advanced functionality is complemented by other standard features, such as 1536p HD+ video quality, motion zones, a 150-degree viewing angle, and color night vision.

Pricing and Ring Protect Plans: The Cost of Peace of Mind

Retailing at $230, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is a significant investment, albeit a justifiable one for those seeking top-of-the-line security. In contrast, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is available at a slightly more budget-friendly $170, with occasional discounts bringing the price down to $150.

For users desiring additional services, such as video history and person alerts, Ring offers subscription-based Ring Protect plans. These plans range from $4 to $20 per month and provide a cost-effective means of unlocking the full potential of the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.

Despite concerns about data privacy and security, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro stands as a compelling option for users seeking advanced security features. While the Pro model offers a wealth of benefits, the Plus model remains a viable choice for those who prioritize basic functionality and high-quality video at a lower cost.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the importance of home security cannot be overstated. With the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, Amazon and Ring have once again demonstrated their commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower homeowners to protect their loved ones and cherished possessions.