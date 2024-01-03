en English
Energy

Rhoss Expands Portfolio with High-Efficiency Winflow ECO and Easyflow ECO/ECOA1 HT Series

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
Rhoss Expands Portfolio with High-Efficiency Winflow ECO and Easyflow ECO/ECOA1 HT Series

Italian HVAC company Rhoss has broadened its portfolio with the launch of the new Winflow ECO and Easyflow ECO/ECOA1 HT series. The product line includes water-to-water units such as chillers, heat pumps, EXP multi-purpose units, and condenserless units. These units are a testament to Rhoss’s commitment to delivering high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

Winflow ECO: Energy Efficiency at its Peak

The Winflow ECO series, available in seven sizes, provides an impressive cooling capacity range from 185kW to 395kW. These units are optimized to operate with R454B refrigerant and come equipped with double circuits and four fixed-speed scroll compressors. The Winflow ECO series sets a high bar in energy efficiency. It offers Energy Efficiency Ratios (EERs) up to 4.77, Coefficients of Performance (COPs) up to 4.27, and Total Efficiency Ratios (TERs) up to 7.5. The Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratios (SEERs) can reach up to 6.6, and Seasonal Coefficients of Performance (SCOPs) up to 6.93. The units are capable of producing hot water up to 57°C and cold water in a range from -8°C to 20°C.

Easyflow ECO: High-Temperature Solution

On the other hand, the Easyflow ECO heat pumps, designed for high-temperature water production up to 68°C, feature water-source and hydraulic-side reversibility. They utilize scroll compressors in a single circuit and are compatible with R1234ze and R515B refrigerants. The Easyflow series is available in nine sizes with heating capacities from around 70kW to 220kW. This range is engineered to meet the ever-growing demand for efficient high-temperature water production in various sectors.

Conclusion

With the introduction of the Winflow ECO and Easyflow ECO/ECOA1 HT series, Rhoss continues to push the boundaries of HVAC technology. By offering high energy efficiency and flexibility, these units provide a promising solution for varied industrial and commercial applications. As the world continues to grapple with environmental issues, energy-efficient solutions like these will undoubtedly play a crucial role in our sustainable future.

Energy Tech
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

