Reynolds High's Reybots Win BC Tech Challenge, Eye World Championships in Houston

Reynolds High School's robotics team, the Reynolds Reybots, recently clinched victory at the BC FIRST Tech Challenge Provincials, securing a spot to represent British Columbia and Canada at the World Championships in Houston, Texas. In light of this achievement, Tania Baumfield has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support the students' journey, easing the financial strain on their families and the school. The Reybots boast an impeccable 18-0 record this year, placing them 155th globally among 6,125 teams and earning them multiple awards for their innovative designs and programming.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Success

The Reybots' journey to the top has been marked by hard work, innovation, and collaboration. Last year, their participation in the World Championships afforded them the opportunity to form alliances with international teams, an experience that enriched their skills and global outlook. This year, their achievements include not only a flawless record but also recognition for their robot design, programming, and sensor use, showcasing their comprehensive skill set and dedication to excellence in robotics.

Challenges Ahead

Advertisment

The excitement of advancing to the World Championships comes with its set of challenges, notably the financial burden of travel and accommodations estimated at $2,500 per student. Despite these hurdles, Baumfield's GoFundMe campaign aims to ensure no team member is left behind, emphasizing the importance of community support in bringing their dreams to fruition. The fundraiser not only seeks donations but also encourages the sharing of their cause, highlighting the team's reliance on their community's generosity to achieve their goals.

A Bright Future

As the Reynolds Reybots prepare for the World Championships, their story is a testament to the impact of STEM education and extracurricular engagement on students' lives. Their success not only reflects their technical prowess but also their ability to work as a team and overcome obstacles. The global stage awaits them in Houston, where they will not only compete but also have the chance to learn from and collaborate with peers from around the world, further expanding their horizons and potentially changing their lives.

The community's support for the Reybots underscores the value placed on educational achievements and the collective effort to provide students with life-changing opportunities. As the Reynolds Reybots gear up for Houston, their journey from a local school in Victoria to an international platform serves as inspiration for aspiring young engineers and scientists everywhere, proving that dedication, teamwork, and community support can turn dreams into reality.