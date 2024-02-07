REWIRE Centre Spearheads Next-Gen Semiconductor Development in the UK

The REWIRE Innovation and Knowledge Centre (IKC), led by a team from Bristol, has received a significant £5m grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). The fund is aimed at advancing the next generation of high voltage semiconductor devices by utilizing wide and ultra-wide bandgap compound semiconductors. This initiative aligns with the UK's National Semiconductor Strategy, aiming to position the UK as a global innovation hub in semiconductor development.

Pushing the Boundaries of Semiconductor Technology

The REWIRE centre's focus on Aluminium Gallium (AlGaN) Solid-State Circuit Breakers represents a significant leap in semiconductor technology. The development of these breakers is expected to enhance the efficiency of semiconductor device manufacturing, supporting the net zero economy by improving high voltage and low energy-loss power electronic technology.

Collaboration for Innovation

The REWIRE centre is not working in isolation. It is collaborating with industry partners such as Ampaire, BMW, Bosch, and others, along with academics from the Universities of Cambridge and Warwick. This collaborative effort aims to contribute to various sectors, including wind energy, electric vehicles, smart grids, and high-temperature applications.

Rebuilding the UK's Semiconductor Supply Chain

Beyond advancing technology, the REWIRE centre also aims to rebuild the UK's semiconductor supply chain, develop intellectual property, and provide training for new materials scientists and engineers. The centre’s efforts are part of a broader National Semiconductor Strategy, which includes providing businesses with £200 million between 2023 and 2025, with additional funding through to 2033.

Alongside REWIRE, another IKC at the University of Southampton, named 'Cornerstone', will focus on silicon photonics technologies, an emerging area of semiconductor research. Both the REWIRE and Cornerstone centres are part of the UK government's £1 billion commitment to support domestic semiconductor development, aiming to address key gaps in the UK's workforce talent and training framework in this sector.