Revolutionizing Utility Management: A Digital Leap Forward with Locusview's Deployment Across Eight States

Imagine a world where the electricity that powers your home, the gas that heats your meals, and the water running through your pipes are all managed more efficiently, safely, and reliably, thanks to a digital revolution. This isn't a scenario from a futuristic novel; it's happening right now, across eight states, where a Tier 1 electric utility has taken a bold step into the future with Locusview's Digital Construction Management (DCM) solution.

Advertisment

The Digital Transformation Journey

For decades, utility companies have grappled with the challenges of managing extensive infrastructure projects. Relying on manual processes and paper-based systems, these projects were often beset with delays, inaccuracies, and inefficiencies. Enter Locusview, a name that has become synonymous with innovation in the utility sector. With the deployment of its DCM solution, a monumental shift occurred. The utility in question, serving over one million customers, has now digitized its electric as-builting workflows, seamlessly integrating with its GIS system. This integration not only allows for real-time data collection and validation in the field using high-accuracy GPS technology but also significantly streamlines the as-builting process, ensuring timely, accurate asset data.

Impacts and Outcomes

Advertisment

The benefits of this digital transformation are manifold. Previously, the utility spent over 100 hours per month on data post-processing. Now, that time can be redirected towards more strategic tasks. Moreover, this leap into digitization supports the utility's grid modernization goals, enhancing ADMS updates and grid reliability. It's a vivid illustration of how modernizing infrastructure construction workflows can meet the growing demands for grid modernization, a challenge amplified by government stimulus and the inherent inefficiencies of legacy systems. For further insights into the challenges and advancements in grid management and modernization, refer to discussions on real-time grid data insights, digitalization pathways towards sustainability, and the adoption of the IEC 61850 standard.

A Look to the Future

The utility's partnership with Locusview isn't just a story of overcoming the past; it's a forward-looking narrative that sets the stage for a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient utility infrastructure. As utilities nationwide recognize the importance of embracing digital solutions to meet contemporary challenges, this case study serves as a beacon, demonstrating the tangible benefits of such a transformation.