Revolutionizing the Timber Industry: SPL Harnesses the Power of Valutec's TC Continuous Kiln

In Swan River, Canada, a quiet revolution is underway. SPL, a prominent manufacturer of lumber and wood products, has harnessed the power of Valutec's TC continuous kiln, a game-changer in the timber industry. This innovative technology, renowned for its low energy consumption, high flexibility, and superior capacity, promises to redefine the drying process.

The Valutec Advantage: A Sustainable Solution

Valutec, a Swedish company, is committed to delivering the best solutions to its customers. Their TC continuous kiln embodies this ethos. With an annual capacity of 125 MMBF and target moisture contents around 12-18%, it offers unparalleled precision and efficiency. But the true magic lies in its sustainability.

Constructed in stainless steel, the kiln emits 23 tons less CO2 per year compared to aluminum kilns. This reduction in carbon footprint aligns with SPL's commitment to environmental stewardship, making the TC continuous kiln an ideal choice.

A Seamless Integration

The installation of the dryer, with a capacity of close to 60 MMBF, began last spring. Mattias Henriksson, Valutec's assembly manager, led the process. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the team worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition.

The result? A state-of-the-art facility that not only enhances product quality but also significantly reduces energy consumption.

Optimization and Sustainability: The New Norm

Valutec's drying process opens up new opportunities for optimization and sustainability. By minimizing moisture content variation, the TC continuous kiln ensures uniform drying, thus improving product quality and reducing waste.

Moreover, the stainless steel construction of the TC continuous kiln contributes to its longevity and durability. This, coupled with its energy-saving features, makes it a cost-effective solution in the long run.

As we move towards a more sustainable future, companies like SPL are setting the bar high. Their adoption of Valutec's TC continuous kiln is a testament to their commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. It's a story of progress, of embracing change, and of shaping a greener tomorrow.

