Revolutionizing Surgery: CMR Surgical's vLimeLite Brings Unprecedented Visualization

A monumental stride in the realm of surgical robotics: CMR Surgical unveils vLimeLite, a groundbreaking imaging technology for its Versius robot. This innovation employs near-infrared fluorescent light to transcend human sight, enabling surgeons to visualize blood flow and tissue perfusion with unprecedented clarity.

A Quantum Leap Forward

CMR Surgical, a trailblazer in the field of surgical robotics, has launched vLimeLite, an integrated fluorescence imaging system for its Versius robot. This state-of-the-art technology offers surgeons enhanced visualization of critical anatomy during procedures, providing a new perspective on vessel assessment, blood flow, tissue perfusion, and biliary anatomy.

The Unseen Made Visible

vLimeLite harnesses the power of near-infrared fluorescent light and the medical dye ICG to illuminate blood vessels and tissue perfusion beyond the reach of the naked eye. With various viewing modes and color options, surgeons can tailor their visual experience to suit the unique demands of each procedure.

A New Era of Surgical Visualization

The first hospital to install vLimeLite is Gloucestershire Royal Hospitals NHS Trust in the UK, with surgeons already reporting improved visual assessment of tissue perfusion. Subject to local regulatory approvals, CMR plans to roll out vLimeLite in the UK, Ireland, and Hong Kong, before expanding globally.

As part of this expansion, CMR will incorporate video overlays that integrate seamlessly with Versius' 3D vision, offering surgeons an even more comprehensive view of the surgical site.

In a testament to the company's growth, CMR reported its strongest quarter on record in terms of system placements and procedures performed in 2023. With a 50% increase in its install base over the previous year and over 17,000 procedures performed since Versius' launch, CMR is poised to continue its upward trajectory in 2024.

Supratim Bose, CEO of CMR Surgical, hailed vLimeLite as the most significant update of Versius since its inception in 2019. "This technology will revolutionize the way surgeons operate, enhancing their ability to visualize and assess critical anatomy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes," he said.

In addition to vLimeLite, CMR plans to release new instrumentation options and digital software for Versius in 2024, further solidifying its position as a leader in the surgical robotics industry.

As the boundaries between technology and humanity continue to blur, CMR's vLimeLite stands as a beacon of progress, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more precise, and more efficient future in surgical care.