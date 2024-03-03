Revolutionizing Road Safety: Parifex's Compas, the Ultra-Light, Quick-Deploy Speed Camera

Parifex's latest innovation, the Compas, is making waves in the realm of road traffic enforcement with its ultra-light, mobile setup, designed for quick deployment and ease of use. This cutting-edge technology, which significantly eases the intervention process without requiring prior inspection, is set to change how speed enforcement is approached worldwide.

Unveiling the Future of Speed Enforcement

The Compas, a marvel of modern engineering, stands out due to its fully automatic calibration system, boasting a high positioning tolerance. This feature allows it to be operational within minutes, marking a significant improvement over traditional systems that often require lengthy setup times and manual calibration. Furthermore, its ability to control speed bi-directionally across four lanes, ranging from 30 km/h to 250 km/h, showcases its versatility and broad applicability in various traffic conditions.

High-Tech Features for Enhanced Enforcement

Equipped with a 3D Lidar sensor and camera, the Compas sets a new standard in speed control and road safety enforcement. Its robust, weatherproof housing ensures reliability under diverse environmental conditions, whether mounted on a tripod or stationed in a vehicle. The system's capacity to issue tickets to up to five vehicles per second per lane, alongside features such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and vehicle classification, underscores its efficiency and potential to significantly reduce road traffic offences.

A Compact Solution with Powerful Impact

The compact nature of the Compas, complete with a carrying case for all its components and a long-life battery, emphasizes its portability and ease of use. This innovative speed enforcement tool not only represents a leap forward in traffic management technology but also holds the promise of enhancing road safety, potentially saving lives by deterring speeding and other traffic violations. With its deployment, authorities gain a powerful ally in the quest to make roads safer for everyone.

As the Compas begins to make its mark on the world of traffic enforcement, its impact on road safety and traffic management practices is eagerly anticipated. This pioneering technology from Parifex could well be the harbinger of a new era in road safety, where advanced, user-friendly solutions lead the charge in saving lives and creating safer communities.