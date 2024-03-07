Revolutionizing Material Handling: Smart Conveyance and Predictive Maintenance Transform Operations

In a recent discussion hosted by Group Editorial Director David Maloney, experts from the MHI's Conveyor and Sortation Solutions Group (CSS) delved into how the integration of smart technologies into conveyors and sortation systems is reshaping the efficiency and reliability of operations. Doug Schuchart from Beckhoff, Ty Keller from FMH Conveyors, and Brandon Willard from Banner shared insights into the advancements in smart conveyance and the significant impacts of predictive and prescriptive maintenance on minimizing downtime and extending equipment life.

What Is Smart Conveyance?

Smart conveyance refers to the utilization of advanced technologies, such as multicarrier transport systems powered by linear or planar motor technology and motorized driven roller conveyors (MDR), to enhance the movement of materials within a facility. These systems are designed to collect and analyze data, enabling precise control and optimization of the material handling process. The experts highlighted how these technologies not only improve operational efficiency but also contribute to the strategic collection of data for better decision-making.

Enhancing Sortation Systems

The panelists also touched upon the relevance of smart conveyance technologies in sortation systems, pointing out their ability to consolidate multiple operations within fulfillment centers into a more streamlined process. The use of planar motor technology, in particular, was noted for its capacity to handle conveyance, sortation, and accumulation tasks, thereby reducing the need for multiple pieces of equipment. This integration not only simplifies operations but also opens doors to greater flexibility and scalability in material handling.

Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance

A major focus of the discussion was on how smart conveyance systems facilitate predictive and prescriptive maintenance strategies. By monitoring operational data such as vibration, temperature, and pressure, these systems can predict potential failures before they occur, allowing for timely intervention. This approach not only prevents downtime but also helps in crafting maintenance schedules based on actual equipment condition rather than fixed intervals. The experts underscored the role of machine learning in evolving from predictive to prescriptive maintenance, where data-driven insights can guide optimal servicing actions, thereby enhancing the longevity and reliability of material handling systems.

This conversation with leading industry experts underscores a significant shift towards more intelligent, data-driven operations in material handling. By embracing smart conveyance and the predictive capabilities it offers, businesses can achieve not only higher efficiency and reduced downtime but also a more proactive approach to maintenance. As technology continues to evolve, the potential for further advancements in this field remains vast, promising even greater operational improvements and cost savings for companies worldwide.