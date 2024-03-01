Revolutionizing Gaming & Hospitality: Exponential IT Mindset Key to Innovation

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In the rapidly evolving landscape of the Gaming & Hospitality industry, technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations present multifaceted challenges for organizations. Info-Tech Research Group's latest benchmark report, Drive Innovation in the Gaming & Hospitality Industry With an Exponential IT Mindset, provides critical insights for IT leaders to navigate these challenges and redefine innovation strategies to thrive.

Embracing Change: The Imperative for an Exponential IT Mindset

According to Info-Tech Research Group, 32.5% of IT leaders in the Gaming & Hospitality sector are primarily focused on utilizing IT innovation to improve existing business processes rather than fostering true innovation. This order-taking mentality has hindered the industry's ability to compete in a digital-first economy and meet guests' evolving needs. Senior Research Analyst Elizabeth Silva highlights the necessity for IT leaders to shift their perspectives and adopt an Exponential IT mindset to unlock new avenues for growth and innovation.

Barriers to Innovation

The report outlines the perception of IT as a support function rather than a strategic business partner as a significant barrier to adopting innovative technologies. This, combined with the highly regulated environment of the Gaming & Hospitality industry, impedes digital transformation efforts and limits the industry's competitive edge. However, by leveraging Exponential IT principles, organizations can overcome these challenges and revolutionize customer experiences while optimizing operational efficiencies.

Strategic Roadmap for Growth

Info-Tech's report identifies five pivotal areas for IT leaders to evaluate their innovation maturity and drive Exponential IT: understanding business needs, knowledge of emerging technologies, matching business opportunities with innovative technology capabilities, managing risk, and change management. By focusing on these areas, IT leaders can develop a strong foundation to execute initiatives and remain competitive within the Gaming & Hospitality industry.

For exclusive commentary from Elizabeth Silva and access to the complete Drive Innovation in the Gaming & Hospitality Industry With an Exponential IT Mindset blueprint, contact prinfotech.com. This strategic roadmap empowers IT leaders to lead their organizations toward sustained growth and competitive advantage in an ever-evolving industry landscape.