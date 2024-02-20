In a significant stride towards advancing pharmaceutical research, Domainex, a leader in drug discovery and integrated medicines research, celebrated the inauguration of its new Biology Centre of Excellence. Nestled in the Unity Campus in Pampisford, this cutting-edge, three-story facility spans an impressive 24,000 square feet, marking a pivotal expansion for Domainex's biology and bioanalytical departments. The launch of this state-of-the-art facility heralds a new era in drug discovery, setting the stage for groundbreaking collaborations and innovations.

Empowering Drug Discovery with Advanced Facilities

The new Biology Centre of Excellence is not just a building; it's a beacon of progress in the pharmaceutical research sector. Designed to accommodate Domainex's rapid growth, this expansion facilitates the addition of personnel and equipment essential for supporting its global clientele. With this enhanced capacity, Domainex is poised to bolster its collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patient foundations, and premier academic institutions worldwide. Such collaborations are crucial for accelerating the pace of drug discovery and development, addressing the urgent need for novel therapies.

Domainex: A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Since its inception in 2001 as a spinout from esteemed institutions like UCL, Birkbeck College, and the Institute of Cancer Research, Domainex has carved a niche for itself in the pharmaceutical research landscape. Employing over 100 scientists, of whom 95% hold at least a master's degree, Domainex epitomizes dedication to scientific excellence. The company's recent recognition with the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2023 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and global impact. Domainex has consistently invested in cutting-edge technologies, including the introduction of a cryo-EM service and the expansion of its biophysical instrumentation suite, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in drug discovery services.

A Celebration of Achievement and Aspiration

The grand opening of the Biology Centre of Excellence was a momentous occasion, officiated by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence, who also had the honor of presenting the King's Award to Domainex's CEO, Dr Tom Mander. The event, attended by approximately 50 guests including senior executives and local dignitaries, offered guided tours of the new facility, showcasing its potential to revolutionize drug discovery. The expansion of Domainex's capabilities is a clear indicator of its trajectory towards becoming a global leader in pharmaceutical research, committed to delivering innovative drug discovery services that promise to shape the future of medicine.

In the evolving landscape of pharmaceutical research, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) is setting new benchmarks for efficiency and precision. Companies like Sanofi are leveraging AI to empower drug discovery and development, achieving high prediction accuracy and enabling the creation of individualized treatment plans. As Domainex embarks on this new chapter with its Biology Centre of Excellence, it joins the ranks of forward-thinking organizations driving the future of drug discovery. The synergy between cutting-edge facilities and advanced technologies holds the promise of transforming the way we approach the creation of life-saving treatments, making personalized medicine a tangible reality for patients around the globe.