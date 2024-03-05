Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Leadership: Launch of First CISO Branding Program

In a groundbreaking move, New Cyber Executive announced the launch of CISO Brand 4-Week Intensive, a pioneering personal branding training program for cybersecurity executives. This initiative, led by Chris Brown and Val Brown, aims to empower CISOs to establish their unique brand, enhancing their influence and credibility within the competitive cybersecurity market.

Advertisment

Empowering Cybersecurity Leaders

The program distinguishes itself by being the first of its kind focused on personal branding within the cybersecurity sector. With the cyber threat landscape evolving rapidly, the role of cybersecurity executives has never been more critical. CISO Brand 4-Week Intensive is designed to equip participants with the skills to articulate their value, differentiate themselves from their peers, and build a strong personal brand. This initiative not only aims to advance participants' careers but also to benefit their organizations by fostering leaders who can navigate the complexities of technology and risk mitigation effectively.

Comprehensive Curriculum and Network Support

Advertisment

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum covering essential aspects of personal branding, including defining a brand, identifying a target audience, and promoting the brand in the market. Delivered virtually, it includes one class per week coupled with up to three hours of self-directed work. A standout feature is the provision of a private network of ten cybersecurity peers for knowledge sharing, along with one-on-one sessions with an executive coach, facilitating an environment for rapid learning and development.

About New Cyber Executive and Val Brown Group

New Cyber Executive, spearheaded by CEO Chris Brown, specializes in enhancing leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills among CISOs. The consultancy's mission is to empower organizations against cybersecurity threats by nurturing skilled leaders who can effectively communicate and influence within their roles. Val Brown Group, led by CEO Val Brown, focuses on helping businesses and executives craft and articulate a unique and authentic brand, aligned with their vision and values. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and a unique approach to personal brand building in the cybersecurity field.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, programs like the CISO Brand 4-Week Intensive are crucial in preparing leaders who are not only technologically proficient but also skilled in communication and influence. By empowering cybersecurity executives to develop and maintain a strong personal brand, New Cyber Executive and Val Brown Group are pioneering a new era of leadership within the industry. This initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing the growing need for strategic, brand-savvy cybersecurity leaders capable of steering their organizations through the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.