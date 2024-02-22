Revolutionizing Chip Design: Intel Foundry Certifies Ansys Solutions for Cutting-Edge IC Verification

Imagine a world where your smartphone, your car, and even your refrigerator run on chips that are not just smarter, but also significantly more energy-efficient and powerful. This isn't a scene from a sci-fi movie but the real-world impact of a groundbreaking collaboration between Intel Foundry and Ansys. The duo has set a new benchmark in the semiconductor industry by certifying Ansys' multiphysics solutions for signoff verification of advanced integrated circuits (ICs), a move poised to reshape edge AI, graphic processing, and advanced computing.

A Leap Towards the Future with RibbonFET and Backside Power Delivery

At the heart of this revolution lies Intel's 18A process technology, featuring the novel RibbonFET transistor technology and backside power delivery. These innovations are not just buzzwords but transformative elements that promise to reduce power consumption and elevate product performance across various sectors. Intel Foundry's launch as the world's first systems foundry designed for the AI era marked the beginning of this journey, aiming to accelerate chip designs with the support of ecosystem partners like Ansys.

The Role of Ansys in Shaping Next-Gen Semiconductor Technology

Ansys brings to the table its RedHawk-SC, Totem, and PathFinder platforms, renowned for their ability to analyze full-chip designs and multi-die assemblies. This capability is critical for ensuring the integrity of power and signal flows in ICs, a fundamental requirement in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape. Additionally, the Ansys Raptor family emerges as a key player in modeling high-speed signals and on-chip electromagnetic coupling, further bolstering the design verification process. This certification underlines the predictive accuracy of Ansys' tools, a testament to their potential in overcoming multiphysics challenges and meeting the rigorous power, performance, and reliability demands of advanced semiconductor technology.

A Partnership with Far-reaching Implications

This collaboration between Intel Foundry and Ansys is more than a technical synergy; it's a strategic move aimed at improving productivity for their joint customers through a seamless electronic design automation (EDA) flow. By addressing complex multiphysics challenges head-on, this partnership not only sets a new standard for IC design but also reflects a broader commitment to advancing semiconductor technology. As the industry moves towards more sophisticated chip designs, the role of such collaborations in ensuring the power, performance, and reliability of ICs becomes increasingly crucial.

As we stand on the brink of a new era in technology, the Intel Foundry and Ansys collaboration is a beacon of innovation, promising to drive the semiconductor industry forward. The certification of Ansys' multiphysics solutions for Intel's 18A process technology is not just a milestone for the two companies but a giant leap for an industry striving to meet the ever-growing demands for faster, more efficient, and reliable technology. This partnership is a clear indication that the future of semiconductor technology is not only bright but also within our grasp.