Revolutionizing Broadcasting: Trilogy NextGen Teams Up with Ericsson and Microsoft Azure to Deploy Private 5G at TBN Studio in Dallas-Fort Worth

In a groundbreaking collaboration destined to reshape the landscape of broadcasting technology, Trilogy NextGen, along with Ericsson and Microsoft Azure, has introduced a state-of-the-art private 5G network at the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) studio in the bustling Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This innovative deployment ushers in a new era of high-speed connectivity, wireless content capture, and enhanced security operations, setting a new benchmark for the broadcast industry.

Unveiling a New Dimension of Broadcasting

The partnership between these technological powerhouses has culminated in the establishment of a private 5G network that leverages Microsoft Azure's multi-access edge compute (MEC) and Ericsson's 5G Radio Dot System. This network is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity across the broadcasting facility, enabling up to 20 different live and recorded broadcasts to take place simultaneously. The integration of private 5G edge networking allows for the wireless capture of digital content with low latency, ensuring reliable mobile communications for production crews. This technological leap forward has not only enhanced the studio's operational capabilities but has also attracted new media tenants, including Merit Street Media, founded by TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw, which launched on February 26.

Breaking New Ground in Connectivity and Creativity

The deployment of this private 5G network at the TBN studio represents a significant advancement in broadcasting technology. Operating within the 3.55-3.7 GHz CBRS band, the network incorporates Ericsson's 5G Radio Dot system and core networking technology, alongside Microsoft Azure's cutting-edge multi-access edge compute (MEC) capabilities. This setup supports wireless digital content capture with near real-time latency and provides reliable mobile communications for both production crews and security operations. A notable feature of the network is the 5G push-to-talk (PTT) system, which offers enhanced real-time communication among security and facilities teams, a substantial improvement over previous Wi-Fi based devices.

A Leap Forward in Digital Transformation

The collaboration between Trilogy NextGen, Ericsson, and Microsoft Azure exemplifies the transformative potential of private 5G networking within the film and television industry. By eliminating the limitations of wired connections, this initiative fosters creativity and innovation in content production. Both Microsoft Azure and Ericsson have highlighted the importance of this project as a milestone in the digital transformation of the entertainment sector, emphasizing the critical role of secure, high-performing indoor connectivity. The Trinity Broadcasting Network's new studio, equipped with this revolutionary technology, is poised to host a diverse range of live and recorded broadcasts, propelling the broadcast industry into a future where the possibilities are boundless.

In conclusion, the deployment of a private 5G network at the Trinity Broadcasting Network studio by Trilogy NextGen, in collaboration with Ericsson and Microsoft Azure, marks a pivotal moment in the broadcast industry. This innovative project not only enhances operational efficiency and security but also opens up new avenues for creativity and connectivity, heralding a new chapter in the evolution of broadcasting technology.