Revolutionizing Branded Content Distribution: Partnerships, Immersive Experiences, and Email Marketing

Immersive Content and Email Marketing: A New Era of Branded Content Distribution

Advertisment

Gamelancer Media Corp and BaD Mktg Partner for Enhanced Branded Content Distribution

In a move set to revolutionize the branded content landscape, Gamelancer Media Corp, operating as Vertiqal Studios, has entered into a strategic partnership with BaD Mktg, an innovative consultancy firm. The objective of this collaboration is to amplify Vertiqal's branded content distribution by leveraging BaD Mktg's expertise in strategic thinking, content creation, storytelling, and agile campaign execution.

This partnership is expected to augment the viral content that attracts viewers to Vertiqal's network daily. BaD Mktg aims to create predictable formats to scale the distribution of organic and branded content, thereby enabling clients to engage programmatically with audiences and aim for deep-funnel engagement.

Advertisment

InterDigital Inc and Broadpeak Collaborate to Develop Immersive Content Delivery Networks

In another significant development, InterDigital Inc and Broadpeak have announced a collaboration to develop content delivery networks capable of streaming MPEG Visual Volumetric Video based Coding (V3C) immersive content at scale. Volumetric video is a critical component in creating immersive experiences, and this partnership aims to address the challenges associated with delivering high bandwidth volumetric video content.

The collaboration focuses on enhancing MPEG V3C standard codecs and CDN capabilities to overcome bandwidth limitations and efficiently stream volumetric content. This could potentially lead to new revenue streams for content providers and technology companies by enabling more immersive experiences and increasing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Advertisment

The Power of Email Marketing in Content Distribution

In the realm of content distribution, email marketing remains a formidable tool. It emphasizes the need for personalized communication, building a robust email subscriber list, leveraging segmentation and personalization, and using lead magnets and incentives to boost engagement.

Email marketing can deepen relationships with the audience, amplify the impact of content marketing initiatives, and create a cohesive content experience across various platforms. By focusing on these aspects, brands can ensure their content reaches the right audience at the right time, thereby maximizing engagement and ROI.

Advertisment

As we navigate this new era of branded content distribution, it's clear that partnerships, technology advancements, and effective marketing strategies are key to success. The collaborations between Gamelancer Media Corp and BaD Mktg, and InterDigital Inc and Broadpeak, coupled with the power of email marketing, promise a future where content is not just consumed but experienced in the most immersive and engaging ways.

In this evolving landscape, the focus is shifting from mere content creation to effective distribution and engagement. As content creators and distributors harness the power of these strategies, audiences can look forward to a more enriching and immersive content experience.

February 13, 2024