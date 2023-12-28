en English
HongKong

Revolutionizing AI with Human Brain Inspired Circuits: A Leap Towards Energy-Efficient AI

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:15 am EST
Revolutionizing AI with Human Brain Inspired Circuits: A Leap Towards Energy-Efficient AI

In a groundbreaking venture at the University of Hong Kong, assistant professor Li Can is spearheading a team to craft advanced AI circuits and systems. Drawing inspiration from the human brain, the team is striving to replicate its unique capabilities in AI. The robustness and reasoning capacity of the human brain, which enables it to function despite defects like dead cells, are traits that the team aims to emulate in AI systems. Contrary to conventional computers that break down with a single malfunctioning transistor, these qualities could revolutionize the resilience and functionality of AI.

Memristor Technology: The New Frontier in AI

Li’s team is delving into the realm of memristor technology. This emerging technology can mimic the behavior of biological synapses and neurons. The potential of memristor technology lies in its ability to enable computation within memory, thus eliminating the need for data transfers between memory and processing units. This could pave the way for more energy-efficient hardware, capable of meeting the computational needs of burgeoning AI models with trillions of parameters.

Applications and Implications

The implications of this research are far-reaching, with potential applications spanning multiple industries. From energy-efficient health-monitoring wearables to faster virus genome sequencing, the possibilities are expansive. The team’s innovative work has not gone unnoticed. The Croucher Foundation has honored Li’s groundbreaking work with a HK$5 million grant. This grant will be instrumental in expanding the team and covering research costs as they continue to chart new territory in AI technology.

HongKong Science & Technology Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

