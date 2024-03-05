Revolutionary Study Extends LNG Carrier Inspection Intervals: GTT, Lloyd's Register, Shell Lead Way

A collaborative study involving GTT Group, Lloyd's Register, and Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited has demonstrated that inspection intervals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier membrane tanks could be safely extended beyond the current five-year requirement. This breakthrough, facilitated by advanced monitoring technology and predictive maintenance, promises significant operational flexibility and cost savings for ship owners and charterers.

Groundbreaking Analysis and Digital Innovation

The joint study meticulously evaluated LNG cargo tanks, focusing on their design, operation, and potential damage mechanisms. By analyzing the associated risks and detectability of potential issues, the project team concluded that extending the inspection period is feasible with minor design adjustments and enhanced monitoring. Ascenz Marorka, leveraging its "Sloshing Virtual Sensor" technology, plays a crucial role in this advancement. This technology, a synergy of artificial intelligence and GTT Group's expertise in tank digital twins, assesses sloshing activity and monitors critical integrity parameters, supporting the inspection interval extension initiative.

Industry Leaders' Perspectives

Anouar Kiassi, Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka, emphasized the significance of the study, highlighting the Sloshing Virtual Sensor's potential to set new industry standards. Andy McKeran, Lloyd's Register's Chief Commercial Officer, reaffirmed their commitment to meeting the highest safety standards, underscoring the solution's contribution to enhancing fleet operations and global energy security.

Implications for the LNG Industry

This pioneering study marks a significant milestone in LNG carrier operations, offering a pathway to improved efficiency and safety. The adoption of such digital solutions not only aligns with stringent safety requirements but also positions the industry for future advancements. By optimizing tank maintenance schedules and embracing digital monitoring technologies, the LNG sector can achieve unprecedented operational benefits and cost efficiencies, setting a new benchmark for maritime operations worldwide.