Revolutionary AI Tool 'Inventory Insider' Launches at Hamilton Place and CoolSprings Galleria

In a game-changing collaboration, CBL Properties has teamed up with Adeptmind to bring 'Inventory Insider' to Hamilton Place and CoolSprings Galleria. This cutting-edge AI tool, launching on Valentine's Day 2024, allows customers to research in-stock products from local retailers right on the mall websites.

Revolutionizing Retail: CBL Properties and Adeptmind's Innovative Partnership

Stephen Lebovitz, CEO of CBL Properties, can hardly contain his excitement about this new venture. "Our partnership with Adeptmind will significantly enhance the online shopping experience for our customers," he says. The new feature, Inventory Insider, is an AI-powered technology that centralizes all products carried by local retailers in one easy-to-navigate location on the mall's website.

Inventory Insider: A Smarter Way to Shop

G Wu, CEO and co-founder of Adeptmind, shares Lebovitz's enthusiasm. He explains how Inventory Insider uses advanced analytics to monitor customer search behavior and suggest relevant products. "It's like having a personal shopping assistant," says Wu. The system is accessible through a new 'Products' tab on each mall's website.

The Future of Shopping: An Enhanced Customer Experience

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the integration of AI technology into the retail sector. By providing online access to all in-stock products at local retailers, Inventory Insider is set to revolutionize the shopping experience for customers at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga and CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, Tennessee.

With the click of a button, shoppers can now find specific items such as clothing or electronics within the mall quickly and conveniently. The future of shopping is here, and it's smarter, faster, and more customer-centric than ever before.

