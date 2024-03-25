Revolutionary 32 N Muir Sunglasses Merge Tech with Style for Seamless Focus Adjustment

Explore the innovative technology behind Deep Optics' 32 N Muir sunglasses, a pair that combines the functionality of reading glasses with the style of sunglasses, all integrated with cutting-edge liquid lens technology. Thomas Ricker, intrigued by the potential of liquid lens tech since CES 2017, examines these sunglasses that promise to eliminate the hassle of switching between reading glasses and sunglasses, a feature particularly appealing for those experiencing presbyopia.

Unpacking the Technology

32 N's Muir sunglasses stand out by utilizing an electrical signal to adjust the focus of liquid crystal lenses, allowing users to see nearby objects clearly with just a swipe on the frame. Unlike traditional transition glasses, the Muir model doesn't change opacity but shifts to reading glasses mode without altering appearance. Ricker's testing, done over contact lenses, highlights the product's design and functionality, emphasizing its appeal for practical, everyday use despite a premium price tag.

Design and User Experience

The Muir frames, following the design lineage of the Wharton frames launched via Kickstarter, offer a modern aesthetic with a choice between chunky black or transparent plastic. Despite their unassuming appearance reminiscent of cheap 3D glasses, the real value lies in their transformative capability. Ricker shares insights into the setup process, facilitated by the 32 N app and optional personal onboarding sessions, revealing the glasses' limited yet effective magnification area designed for focused tasks.

Practicality and Price Consideration

While the idea of seamlessly transitioning from sunglasses to reading glasses with a simple gesture is appealing, Ricker notes the learning curve involved in finding the 'sweet spot' for reading through the liquid crystal lens. Despite this, he finds the gesture controls intuitive and efficient for toggling magnification and focus. However, the $849 price point is a significant consideration, especially when compared to the cost of high-quality multi-focal prescription sunglasses.

Deep Optics' 32 N Muir sunglasses represent a significant step forward in wearable technology, merging the convenience of adjustable focus with the style of modern eyewear. Though the price may be steep, the innovation behind these glasses offers a glimpse into the future of personal tech, catering to the evolving needs of an aging population while maintaining a youthful edge.