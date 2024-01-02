en English
ReverseEngineering.com Clinches SolidWorks Gold Partner Status

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
In a demonstration of proficiency and commitment to innovation, ReverseEngineering.com, a pioneering product of HighRES Inc, has successfully gained SolidWorks 2024 Gold Certification. This significant achievement not only positions the company as a leader in direct CAD reverse engineering and measurement software solutions but also underlines its unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Gold Partner Status: A Testament to Quality and Innovation

As a Gold Partner of SolidWorks—a status conferred by Dassault Systèmes—ReverseEngineering.com showcases the company’s ability to develop software solutions that integrate seamlessly with SolidWorks. This certification is a testament to their dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Braxton Carter, President of ReverseEngineering.com, expressed his pride in the company’s ability to enhance the SolidWorks user experience and adapt to the ever-evolving industrial demands.

Serving Diverse Industrial Applications

The company’s software solutions cater to a wide range of industrial applications. They specialize in managing digitized data from various measuring devices, including portable and traditional Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), laser trackers, and laser scanners, and integrating them into CAD/CAM/CAE systems. ReverseEngineering.com collaborates with industry leaders such as Autodesk Inventor, Ansys Discovery SpaceClaim, PTC, MasterCam, Kubotek, OnShape, and Siemens Solidedge/NX.

Revolutionizing Metrology with Precision and Efficiency

The solutions offered by ReverseEngineering.com are not just versatile and efficient; they also emphasize precision, a critical aspect in the field of metrology. Equipped with shop floor-proven skills and 3D CAD Solidworks training, these solutions significantly enhance the field by enabling innovation, cost-effective production, and healthy competition. The company’s esteemed clientele includes PENSKE Technology Group, GE Healthcare, U.S. Army Special Forces, Los Alamos Labs, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Navy.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

