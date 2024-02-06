Retro-Bit To Release Localized Version of Majyuu Ou - King of Demons

Retro-Bit, renowned for breathing new life into classic games, is all set to localize the cult classic Majyuu Ou. This 1995 Super Famicom game will be officially released outside Japan for the first time under the title Majyuu Ou - King of Demons. The game has long been appreciated by a niche audience for its rarity and high collector's value.

Majyuu Ou - A Deep Cut From Its Era

Players take on the role of Abel, a character with the unique ability to morph into various demon forms to rescue his daughter from the clutches of demonic forces. The gameplay harks back to the heyday of SNES horror games. It is noted for its distinctive art style and intricately detailed animations. Even though the game offers a shorter playtime, it is still considered a significant deep cut from the era.

Retro-Bit's Classic Rebirth

Retro-Bit's release will retain the original's tone, complete with a full translation. However, the company has issued a warning for in-game cussing. The reissued game will be featured in a 'Demonic Heart' colored cartridge. It will also be accompanied by collectible items such as a magnetic cartridge box, manual, and an embossed slipcover.

Preorders and Pricing

Preorders for Majyuu Ou - King of Demons commence on February 6, 2024, and will run until March 12, 2024. The game will be available through Castlemania Games, Rondo Products, and Limited Run Games. Priced at $59.99, the shipments are expected to begin in Q3 2024. The total number of copies produced will depend on the number of preorders received. However, there are no plans for a reprint of this version, making it a unique collector's item.