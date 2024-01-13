en English
Tech

Resetting Network Settings on iPhone: A Last Resort for Connectivity Issues

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
When an iPhone grapples with internet and connectivity issues, resetting the network settings often emerges as a potent troubleshooting method. However, this measure should be treated as a last resort, following attempts at simpler solutions. These include restarting the device, toggling Airplane Mode, power cycling the modem and router, or updating to the latest iOS version.

The Cost of a Network Reset

Initiating a network reset on an iPhone is not without its drawbacks. It erases saved Wi-Fi passwords, disconnects Bluetooth devices, resets cellular preferences, and removes VPN configurations. The only exceptions are VPN settings installed via configuration profiles or mobile device management. On the upside, mobile carrier information, eSIMs, and network settings applied by mobile device management remain unaffected.

Resetting Network Settings: A Step-By-Step Guide

Engaging the reset process involves a few simple steps. In the iPhone’s ‘Settings’ app, users must navigate to the ‘Reset Network Settings’ option. After entering the device’s passcode, a confirmation of the reset is required to proceed.

Other Troubleshooting Guides

Aside from network resetting, various other guides are available to help users troubleshoot their iPhones. These include viewing and sharing Wi-Fi passwords on iOS 16 and later, troubleshooting steps for when an iPhone’s Personal Hotspot ceases to work, and setting up the Find My feature on multiple Apple devices. Each of these guides provides detailed instructions and insights to assist with common iPhone issues.

By exploring all available options and using network resetting as a final measure, iPhone users can potentially resolve connectivity issues without losing valuable information.

