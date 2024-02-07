Report Reveals the Impact of Digital Adoption on Enterprises

An exhaustive study titled 'The State of Digital Adoption 2024', executed by WalkMe Ltd., unveils significant findings on how the adoption of digital technology is influencing enterprises. The research involved over 4,000 executives and employees and pointed out that improper utilization of technology is costing companies an average of $1.14 million per week in lost productivity. Moreover, employees are losing a staggering 44 working days annually to technological issues.

Increasing Emphasis on Digital Adoption

Despite these challenges, enterprises are increasingly acknowledging digital adoption as a strategic necessity. The study shows that investment in this area has jumped by 63% compared to the previous year. Yet, only a meager 6% of the surveyed organizations have fully executed digital adoption best practices. However, these organizations are reaping substantial benefits including an average monthly saving of $4.9 million in costs.

Future of Businesses in Digital Landscape

The report forecasts that by 2028, companies that fail to incorporate digital adoption strategies might find themselves in an unsustainable position. The misuse of digital technology investments, particularly in medium-sized enterprises, is also brought to light, with an average of $13 million in digital investment not actualizing its return on investment (ROI) due to poor adoption practices.

Optimizing Technology Investment

The report highlights the importance of optimizing technology investment, especially as global IT spending is predicted to hit $5 trillion, with a 13% growth in software expenditure. WalkMe's Vice President, Ofir Bloch, underscores the vital role of digital adoption in achieving HyperProductivity, a state where employees can effortlessly use applications and companies can automate processes to create a seamless, streamlined workflow.

The report concludes that mastering digital adoption is the key to navigating productivity challenges in a fluctuating economic landscape and ensuring full realization of ROI on technology projects.