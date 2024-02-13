Remitly Global, Inc. to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results: A Pivotal Moment for the Digital Financial Powerhouse

Remitly Global, Inc., the digital financial powerhouse catering to immigrants and their families across 170 countries, is poised to reveal its Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results on February 21, 2024. As the countdown begins, anticipation mounts for investors, industry analysts, and customers alike.

A Financial Juggernaut in the Making

Boasting a market cap of $3.33 billion and $870.56 million in revenue over the past 12 months, Remitly has carved a niche for itself in the cross-border remittance landscape. The company's resilience is evident in its share price stability and weekly volatility, having outperformed both the US Diversified Financial industry and the US Market.

Over the past year, Remitly's stock price has surged by +49.27%, with an average price target of $26.00 and a consensus rating of "Buy." This impressive trajectory underscores the company's potential for growth and its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

The Moment of Truth: Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

On February 21, 2024, following the market's close, Remitly will unveil its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, providing an in-depth analysis of the company's performance.

To join the conference call, participants must register through the Remitly 4Q 2023 Earnings Call link, which will furnish dial-in details and a unique access code. Alternatively, a live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

A Testament to Human Resilience and Progress

Remitly's journey transcends the realm of finance, as it symbolizes the indomitable spirit of immigrants and their families worldwide. By offering seamless, digital financial services, the company has empowered millions to forge stronger connections and build a brighter future.

As Remitly prepares to share its financial milestones, the world watches with bated breath. Will the company continue to redefine the cross-border remittance industry, or are there new challenges looming on the horizon? Only time will tell.

Remitly: Connecting people, bridging continents, and reshaping the financial landscape, one transaction at a time.

