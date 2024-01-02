en English
Reliance Jio Awaits Key Milestone for Satellite Communications Venture

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Reliance Jio Awaits Key Milestone for Satellite Communications Venture

Reliance Jio is set to mark a significant milestone in its satellite communication venture, awaiting crucial clearances from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the regulatory body governing India’s space industry. This approval will be a green light for Jio to roll out its satellite-based gigabit fibre services across India, a move that could revolutionize broadband connectivity, especially in underserved regions such as rural and remote areas.

Awaiting IN-SPACe Approval

Clearances from IN-SPACe are vital for Jio’s future plans. However, the approval process by IN-SPACe is complex, involving multiple ministerial sign-offs. While the current status of Jio’s application is not publicly known, it’s known that IN-SPACe has numerous applications pending review, indicating a growing interest in this burgeoning sector.

Collaboration with SES

In a joint venture with SES, a Luxembourg-based satellite communications provider, Jio aims to transform the Indian broadband landscape. The proposed JioSpaceFiber services, dependent on spectrum allocation, demonstrate Jio’s bold approach in the nascent yet promising Indian satellite service market.

Impact of the Telecommunications Act of 2023

The recent Telecommunications Act of 2023 has simplified the spectrum allocation process, potentially hastening the launch of Jio’s services. The Act has paved the way for key players like Reliance’s Jio Satellite Communications Ltd to venture into the Indian market, fostering competition and innovation.

Competition Heating Up

Meanwhile, Jio’s competitors, such as Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, are making progress, having secured the necessary IN-SPACe approvals. Other major players, including Starlink, Amazon, and the Tatas, are also exploring opportunities within the burgeoning satellite internet service market in India, each aiming for an early lead in a sector predicted to see substantial growth in the coming years.

In conclusion, the potential for JioSpaceFiber services to be rolled out within weeks post spectrum allotment is looming large. The Indian space economy is buzzing with potential, and the launch of such services might be sooner than anticipated, marking a new chapter in India’s space sector and broadband connectivity. As the race for dominance in the Indian satcom market intensifies, all eyes are on IN-SPACe’s forthcoming decisions.

India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

